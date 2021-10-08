Andorra vs England betting odds: Will Harry Kane score a hat-trick?

The latest international break is almost upon us and all eyes will be on the home nations as they look to take another step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup.

England’s campaign has been a successful one so far, with five wins and a draw putting the Three Lions in a commanding position at the top of the group.

Another victory will be expected this weekend, too. Minnows Andorra are the first opposition, and England are 1/50 with Betfair to secure what should be a routine three points.

It could be a goalfest for the away side and Harry Kane is 11/4 to net a hat-trick. This could be an opportunity, too, for Tammy Abraham, who is 2/5 to score anytime.

For those expecting the upset of all international upsets, Andorra can be backed at 66/1, while both teams to score is 16/5.

Elsewhere, Wales travel to Prague to face Czech Republic in a crucial game in their qualification group. Anything but a defeat will likely be considered a good result for the visitors, given they are level on points and have a game in hand on their opposition.

Wales are 9/2 to secure a potentially decisive victory, though the hosts are 4/5 favourites and will be aware of the importance of a win on home soil.

Patrik Schick, fresh off the back of an impressive Euro 2020, is 3/1 to score first, while Dan James could be the man Wales turn to in the absence of Gareth Bale. The Leeds winger is 15/2 to score twice.

It’s an equally important weekend for Scotland, who host Israel with just one point separating Group F’s second and third-placed nations. Denmark, with six wins from six so far, look to have the top spot wrapped up.

The Scots are 9/10 favourites to beat Israel at what is sure to be a rocking Hampden Park, though the visitors can’t be counted out at 7/2.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have a tough task on their hands away in Switzerland. Ian Baraclough’s team have done well to stay within three points of the second-placed Swiss, but they are 11/1 outsiders to win in Geneva.

For the Republic of Ireland, qualification is an impossibility after a dismal first five games in Group A.

Stephen Kenny’s side have yet to win a game but they are 6/5 favourites to get the better of bottom side Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “England look set for another comfortable win on Saturday night, and with odds of 1/50 anything less than a high-scoring victory will be a disappointment.

“There is more at stake for Wales and Scotland, both battling for second place in their respective groups.

“Wales are 5/4 and Scotland 10/11 to finish in the top two of their groups, but both will need positive results this weekend.”

Andorra vs England betting odds

Andorra 66/1

Draw 35/1

England 1/50

Harry Kane to score a hat-trick 11/4

Tammy Abraham to score anytime 2/5

England to win the World Cup 15/2

