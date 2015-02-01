Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa: Gunners recorded below 50% of possession for the third time since when?

Arsenal heaped further misery on Paul Lambert and Aston Villa in a 5-0 thrashing that saw Villa's long scoreless streak continue.

Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott were back in the starting line-up after long absences and helped set up an important victory that sees Arsene Wenger's men climb above rivals Tottenham and into fifth position. But in actuality, Arsenal's whole team was on its game today, ceding possession and counter-attacking with ferocity and vigour, and in the second half Aston Villa simply couldn't deal with it.

Ozil made his first league start in four months and set up the opening goal with a brilliant flick that beat Aston Villa's high line and allowed Olivier Giroud to go clean through and score. Giroud would return the favour, setting Ozil up for the second goal.

Theo Walcott added a third and there were further goals for Santi Cazorla, from the penalty spot, and Hector Bellerin as Lambert's men faded badly. Desperate Villa remain just three points above the relegation zone and are without a win in 8 league matches, having failed to score in their last 6 - a new club record. The pressure continues to grow on Lambert.

All 4 of the goals Özil has been involved in this Premier League season have been against Aston Villa (2 goals, 2 assists).

Giroud has scored 5 goals in his last 6 Premier League appearances.

There have been 3 goals or more in 9 of the last 10 Premier League games between these teams.

Cazorla has scored 5 penalties this Premier League season, the joint-second most by an Arsenal player in a season, behind Thierry Henry’s 7 in 2003/04.

Aston Villa have gone 612 minutes without a Premier League goal, the seventh longest goalless spell in PL history.

Villa have had 18 shots on target since last scoring in the Premier League (December 20, against Manchester United).

Arsenal have won 3 consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season.

Arsenal scored 5 or more goals in a Premier League game and recorded below 50% of possession for the third time since the start of 2003/04.

