Arsenal unleash stunning retro apparel collection

Arsenal and Adidas have combined for some of the most eye-catching collaborations in the Premier League since the start of their partnership in 2019.

The two titans of the sport have a rich history, having worked together throughout the 1980s and early 90s before recently extending their current deal until the end of 2030.

The release of this season's kits proved divisive amongst fans and neutrals, with a striking navy blue detailing of the home shirt met with an increase in white, threatening to overshadow the famous red shirt - their away match against Tottenham in September saw the Gunners have to wear their change away strip rather than their preferred home kit.

Arsenal drop stunning retro collection

The Arsenal players modelled the new collection (Image credit: Arsenal)

The collection covers both match wear and street wear in a classy combination of versatile pieces including a jersey, various tracksuit items and even a special edition of Adidas Gazelles. T

hey're all released in classic Arsenal colours, with red and navy dominating the pieces. White accents and the retro cannon logo also feature as part of some stunnning designs.

The training items offer a classy retro look (Image credit: Arsenal)

Shifting the focus from traditional red to an understated navy colour, the pieces have adopted the retro Adidas trefoil logo as a further nod to the partnership of three decades ago.

The blue match shirt features a subtle pattern in the deeper blue torse with lighter blue and red detailing, while the tight neckline features a neat 'A.F.C' detailing in a traditional serif font.

William Saliba models the new match shirt (Image credit: Arsenal)

Both Arsenal and Adidas have embraced their past in recent years through different kit releases and merchandise drops, with next season's away kit also looking likely to pay homage to former iconic apparel.

With Mikel Arteta's side continuing to improve on the pitch, the Gunners could soon be crowned the most fashionable Premier League winners in recent history.