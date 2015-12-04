Art: FourFourTwo's Best Players in the World 2015

We all love football and we all love the stars who bring the game to life on the pitch. So here's a special tribute to the best players in the world (you've seen our list of the Best 100 Football Players in the World 2015, right?) via the fantastic art of Dan Leydon. You can find much more of his brilliant work here.

We've picked out a few of his best images to share as part of our FFT100 campaign - many thanks to Dan for letting us do so. Enjoy!

1. Lionel Messi (No.1 in the FFT100)

Our numero uno poses for the cameras.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano lines up a free-kick.

16. Andres Iniesta

The Barca playmaker goes aerial.

39. Yaya Toure

The Manchester City midfielder makes his mark.

91. Wayne Rooney

Err, the Manchester United talisman holds a Red Devils pumpkin...

Plus a couple of others...

Former FFT100 entry: Andrea Pirlo...

Plus ex-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti...

And you know this guy, right?

Check out Dan's other great pictures here.

#FFT100 The Best 100 Football Players in the World: list and features here