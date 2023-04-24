Aston Villa vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Tuesday 25 April, 7.45pm BST

Aston Villa vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Fulham live stream? Aston Villa vs Fulham is being shown in the UK by BT Sport.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Fulham (opens in new tab) on Tuesday night.

Unai Emery's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford (opens in new tab) last time out, before which they had won five matches on the spin.

Like Villa, Fulham are in contention for European qualification after back-to-back victories.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Aston Villa will have to make do without Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho for this midweek encounter.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of the injured Layvin Kurzawa, while Aleksandar Mitrovic remains suspended.

Form

Aston Villa have collected 23 points from the last 27 available, boosting their hopes of a top-six finish.

Fulham's 2-1 victory over Leeds (opens in new tab) at the weekend was their second successive win following a 3-1 triumph over Everton (opens in new tab) a week earlier.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Fulham.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Fulham will be played at the 42,640-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Fulham kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 25 April in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.