Atlético once again demonstrate bouncebackability in win over gobby Betis

Good Day

Diego Costa

Nobody seems to be best of friends on the pitch with the pugnacious AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid striker, who was spat at by Betis defender Antonio Amaya, but the Rojiblanco massive certainly has big love for the Brazilian forward after he came on a second half substitute to head home a corner. AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid have now won 21 from 21 in the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n in all competitions in a 1-0 win over Betis in a clash where it was a miracle that there wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a single sending off in a marvelously ill-tempered affair.

Oh yes. Six is the number of times that AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid have dropped points in la Liga this season and also the number of times the side has bounced back with a victory.

Julio Baptista

The shed-sized MÃÂ¡laga forward was back playing football after an absence of 16 months and two days due to injury.

Ever Banega

The trouble-seeking Valencia midfielder found himself in the news once again this weekend, after turning up five minutes late for Friday's training session and reportedly looking like he had had an eventful evening. Ever made up for yet another mini-scandal by helping his team to a 1-1 draw against a tired looking Barcelona, wiping out the all too recent memory of the 5-0 loss to Real Madrid a fortnight ago.

Ã¢ÂÂToday we saw a different Valencia, with a lot of effort, pressure, winning back the ball and getting forward,Ã¢ÂÂ said a pleased Ernesto Valverde whose side are edging ever closer to the fourth Champions League spot.

Real Sociedad

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Mallorca keeps la Real on track for a cheeky run at the European places.

Valladolid & Athletic Bilbao

Both sides make the happy section after a proper belting, Ã¢ÂÂtrouble at millÃ¢ÂÂ, pigeon-fancying northern encounter on Friday night. The clash finished 2-2, but it could have been a heck of a lot more. Valladolid take another step forward in a very solid season that should see a comfy mid-table finish, while Athletic continue a steady improvement thatÃ¢ÂÂs being helped enormously by other players aside from Ariz Aduriz actually managing to come up with some goals.

Sevilla

The revival continues under Unai Emery, who is delivering on his promise to restore the form of a host of first-team players rather than buy new ones in the winter window. The temporary downside is that the footballer who has most benefited from this resurgence, Ivan Rakitic, will be missing the visit to the Santiago BernabÃÂ©u next week after picking up two yellows in a match where he opened the scoring for his side in a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Getafe

Deportivo did a dutiful job on Saturday by popping along to the Coliseum and losing 3-1, giving Getafe their first victory in eight games. Depor even had a one man and one goal advantage for some of the encounter after Getafe keeper Miguel Angel Moya was sent off early doors after giving away a penalty. That imbalance was equalled in the 70th minute with the red card for Abel Aguilar. It was at this point that Getafe grabbed a couple of goals to finish off what had been a 1-1 stalemate. Ã¢ÂÂThe team was spectacular,Ã¢ÂÂ beamed Luis GarcÃÂ­a.

Javier Aguirre

The flat-topped fighter continues to lead Espanyol to an impressive run that sees just the single defeat in nine, since the Mexican manager arrived at the club at the end of November. That defeat came at the Camp Nou, so it was hardly a huge cause of shame for the Pericos. The latest win was a 3-2 victory over Levante, another top Saturday night clash, and a fourth win in CornellÃÂ in a row in la Primera.

Zaragoza

Much, much better from a Zaragoza side that has been a poor one of late. The 1-1 draw at MÃÂ¡laga continues a run of five matches without a win in la Liga but Zaragoza were just a puppyÃ¢ÂÂs pillow from snatching everything in la Rosaleda. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm leaving with the feeling of having lost two points,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Zaragoza coach, Manolo JimÃÂ©nez.

Granada

Like many sides this season who have taken points off Real Madrid, Granada did not need to do a huge amount aside from work hard, put in some decent tackles and concentrate. However, there was a spring in the Andalusian sideÃ¢ÂÂs step with the arrival of latest coach, Lucas Alcaraz, and some new players up front, although the home side didnÃ¢ÂÂt have a single shot on goal. Then again, Granada didnÃ¢ÂÂt need to thanks to the ever prolific Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osasuna

A video campaign to get the home fans behind the side which featured some grizzled men yelling did the trick for Osasuna, who opted for the teamÃ¢ÂÂs normal route one football and eventually found a breakthrough in a 1-0 win against fellow strugglers Celta Vigo. The victory sees Osasuna putting back-to-back wins in Pamplona against relegation rivals and moves the side out of the drop zone by a point.

Bad Day

Barcelona

Two points lost in the title race - look, LLL is trying to make things sound exciting - have enabled AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid to close the gap at the top to nine points.

Real Madrid

JosÃÂ© Mourinho attempted a bit of a moan about the fixture calendar and having to play on Saturday when BarÃÂ§a took to the field against Valencia on Sunday, but it was a half-hearted affair. The real targets of MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs ire were the footballers such as Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n and Angel di MarÃÂ­a that did not start Real MadridÃ¢ÂÂs clash against Barcelona. It doesnÃ¢ÂÂt take the squeeze of Iker Casillas to recognise that this is a team who are not at ease with their manager and have completely lost any motivation to compete in la Liga.

JosÃÂ© Mourinho

Ã¢ÂÂYou say when we win, itÃ¢ÂÂs self-management and when we lose itÃ¢ÂÂs the fault of the coach,Ã¢ÂÂ complained the Madrid manager to the press after the Granada defeat, the fifth on the road in la Liga this season, and the fourth in Andalusia. Ã¢ÂÂMourinho cries a lot. Too much. You could hire him for funerals and burials,Ã¢ÂÂ was the response from Roberto Palomar writing in Marca.

Manuel Pellegrini

The MÃÂ¡laga coach does not appear to be a happy chappy at the moment, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs not entirely unsurprising with footballers continuing to be sold from under his Chilean nose - Ã¢ÂÂI understand you have to balance the economic side but itÃ¢ÂÂs affecting the sporting sideÃ¢ÂÂ, said Pellegrini after the sale of Nacho Monreal - and having to play on a pitch at home that the manager has been complaining about for some time. Ã¢ÂÂWe canÃ¢ÂÂt string two passes together,Ã¢ÂÂ retorted Pellegrini after the 1-1 draw with Zaragoza.



Betis

The defeat in the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n continues an iffy run for the Sevilla side that sees Betis three matches without a win.

Levante

Tired legs in are starting to set in as Levante get closer to their main target of the campaign - the 42 points survival mark. The team are still three wins short of this after a 3-2 defeat at Espanyol that sees four defeats the LevanteÃ¢ÂÂs last six league games.

Celta Vigo

Lamentable away form from Celta which has produced just four points from 12 games continued with a 1-0 defeat at Osasuna. Ã¢ÂÂWe didnÃ¢ÂÂt do anything well,Ã¢ÂÂ complained Paco Herrera who was forced to watch the game from the press area due to suspension along with rival coach, JosÃÂ© Luis Mendilibar. Ã¢ÂÂThe worst Celta IÃ¢ÂÂve seen this year,Ã¢ÂÂ said the former Liverpool trainer on a team with just the single win from nine.

Mallorca

It just gets worse and worse for the Balearic side which is now second-from-bottom. The defeat at Real Sociedad sees Mallorca with one win in 17 and Bernd Schuster reportedly waiting in the wings to take over from JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s.

Deportivo

LLL still has a feeling the Galicians are going to stay up but thatÃ¢ÂÂs mainly reliant on Deportivo winning a game away from home, which the side have failed to do this season in la Liga. Ã¢ÂÂThere are nerves and you can feel this,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted defender, Manuel Pablo, after the 3-1 defeat at Getafe.