Banfield player scores ludicrous long-range free-kick in Copa Libertadores

There's so much to like here: the long run-up, the power, the sprawling goalkeeper. Who doesn't enjoy a free-kick from absurd range?

That's Banfield's Jesus Datolo scoring in the Copa Libertadores last night against Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle.

The game eventually finished 2-2, with Banfield's second, equalising goal coming in second-half stoppage-time – and taking them through on away goals.

An eventful night for the visitors, then...

SEE ALSO The 15 best free-kicks of all time

See also...

Sean Rigg leaves Newport two days before Tottenham FA Cup replay to become a tattoo artist

Bristol City U23s go 4-0 up in first 23 minutes, Watford score five in 19 mins... finishes 5-5

Ayr United goalkeeper makes catastrophic (but hilarious) double blunder

In Other News...