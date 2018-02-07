Banfield player scores ludicrous long-range free-kick in Copa Libertadores
Crikey! This stayed hit...
There's so much to like here: the long run-up, the power, the sprawling goalkeeper. Who doesn't enjoy a free-kick from absurd range?
That's Banfield's Jesus Datolo scoring in the Copa Libertadores last night against Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle.
The game eventually finished 2-2, with Banfield's second, equalising goal coming in second-half stoppage-time – and taking them through on away goals.
An eventful night for the visitors, then...
- SEE ALSO The 15 best free-kicks of all time
See also...
Sean Rigg leaves Newport two days before Tottenham FA Cup replay to become a tattoo artist
Bristol City U23s go 4-0 up in first 23 minutes, Watford score five in 19 mins... finishes 5-5
Ayr United goalkeeper makes catastrophic (but hilarious) double blunder
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.