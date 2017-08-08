Barcelona's Sergio Busquets scores rare long-ranger against Chapecoense

Barcelona beat Chapecoense 5-0 on an emotional night inside the Camp Nou, as the teams came together to remember the 71 people who died in last year's horrific plane crash.

Chapecoense, who were captained by one of the squad's survivors Alan Ruschel, struggled to deal with Barcelona's attacking onslaught and could do little to stop Busquets from getting a rare goal in the 10th minute.

With the Catalan giants already 1-0 up, the 29-year-old picked up a pass from Gerard Deulofeu and unleashed a fine, curled strike that sailed into the top corner.

Deulofeu, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez also got on the scoresheet. Ruschel was substituted in the 36th minute, and received a standing ovation from both players and fans.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com