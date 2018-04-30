Basel take out full-page advert to congratulate rivals Young Boys on title win

Depending on what type of fan you are, you'll either love this or hate it.

Over the weekend, Young Boys celebrated winning the Swiss title by beating Luzern 2-1 at home. Good news for them, less so for Basel, who have surrendered their tile and are now condemned to their first trophyless season in nine years (they were also knocked out of the cup by Young Boys, losing 2-0 in the semi-finals back in February).

Anyway, they've taken the magnanimous approach by buying a full-page advert in Blick, one of the biggest-selling dailies in the country, congratulating their rivals on their success.

"Please take care of the trophy, we would like to win it back in good condition," it reads. "FC Basel 1893 congratulates BSC Young Boys on winning the league title."

File that in a category with players swapping shirts at half-time and goalscorers refusing to celebrate against their former teams - i.e. things we're supposed to applaud, but which we secretly think are a bit naff.

And, let's be honest, it's a whole lot easier to be good losers when you've won eight titles in a row...

