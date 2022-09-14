Best Adidas football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah

Looking for the best Adidas boots? Look no further.

The German brand are one of the most recognisable names around the world, boasting some of the biggest stars in their army – and they even sometimes wheel out the likes of David Beckham for new releases. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best Adidas football boots on the market right now...

The Adidas Speedportal X boots dropped with an accompanying special short film from Rick and Morty (Image credit: Pro Direct)

Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL Boots straight from the feet of Mohamed Salah – via Rick and Morty Specifications Colourways: Solar Green/Core Black/Solar Yellow, Core Black/Solar Red/Solar Green Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass, turf As worn by : Mohamed Salah, Alessia Russo, Lionel Messi Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Redesigned heel + The lightest boots about Reasons to avoid - Few colours just yet - Very tight: you may need the next size up

Released in conjunction with a specially made Rick and Morty short, the Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are a natural evolution from the last X model while upgrading on the look, feel and comfort of the model.

We were blown away when they landed. These are the best-looking Xs in years, with a freshly-designed heel and the brand-new, textless Adidas logo. Bravo.

The Adidas Predator Edge is one of the most recognisable designs that the boot has seen for years (Image credit: Sports Direct)

Adidas Predator Edge+ The Preds are in their renaissance and cooler than ever Specifications Colourways: Cloud White/Hi-Res Blue/Cloud White, Team Colleg Purple/Silver Metallic/Team Shock Pink 2, Core Black/Cloud White/Vivid Red, Hi-Res Blue/Turbo/Hi-Res Blue Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass, turf As worn by : David Alaba, Paul Pogba, Millie Bright Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Four zones to aid with touch + Multiple colourways that look amazing Reasons to avoid - Not the most iconic Predators - Heavier than some boots

The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.

Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, walloping from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style ping. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Copa Sense+ The most minimal boots on the market and perfect for passers Specifications Colourways: Cloud White/Cloud White/Shock Pink, Cloud White/Hi-Res Blue/Legacy Indigo, Team Navy/Cloud White/Blue Rush, Core Black/Cloud White/Blue Rush, Team Colleg Purple/Silver Metallic/Mint Rush Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass, turf As worn by : Joao Felix, Jude Bellingham, Pedri Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique design + Fantastic colourways Reasons to avoid - Soleplate isn't very flexible - Very tight when you first wear them

Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well. They proved it with the original F50 boots that launched in the mid-2000s complete with Djibril Cisse ad campaigns of the Frenchman donning tribal paint. The Copa Sense is the natural successor to those beasts – but may we go out on a limb and suggest they're now more iconic?

Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas Copa Mundial The definitive Adi boot Specifications Colourways: Black/white Studs: Firm ground Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Utterly timeless + Cheaper than most boots Reasons to avoid - Not very modern - Made less cool by refs wearing them

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.

