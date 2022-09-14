Best Adidas football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah
Looking for the best Adidas boots? Look no further.
The German brand are one of the most recognisable names around the world, boasting some of the biggest stars in their army – and they even sometimes wheel out the likes of David Beckham for new releases. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
But here you'll find the best Adidas football boots on the market right now...
Best Adidas football boots 2022
Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL
Released in conjunction with a specially made Rick and Morty short, the Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are a natural evolution from the last X model while upgrading on the look, feel and comfort of the model.
We were blown away when they landed. These are the best-looking Xs in years, with a freshly-designed heel and the brand-new, textless Adidas logo. Bravo.
Adidas Predator Edge+
The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.
Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, walloping from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style ping. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.
Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well. They proved it with the original F50 boots that launched in the mid-2000s complete with Djibril Cisse ad campaigns of the Frenchman donning tribal paint. The Copa Sense is the natural successor to those beasts – but may we go out on a limb and suggest they're now more iconic?
Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.
Adidas Copa Mundial
One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.
For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.
