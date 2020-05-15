Best Adidas football boots 2020: Mutator, Nemeziz, X 19 and Copa Mundials

German sports manufacturing giants Adidas sponsor some of the world's best players, including Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and Mo Salah. Let's take a look at what everyone's wearing...

Adidas X19

Ultralight football shoes for the quickest and most daring players

Stylish design

Available in three colours/designs

Range of sizes available

Cushioned insole

Light and comfortable

Low price

Not designed for slower players

(Image credit: Adidas)

A boot designed for the speed-merchants among you. The fit of the boot is close and tight without suffocating your feet, while its lightweight feel gives an extra edge when dribbling and sprinting past opponents.

The off-centre lacing leaves extra space on the outer part of the foot to allow a wider surface area for subtle touches on the ball during those high speed slaloms through the defence.

If you're more of a Leroy Sane than a John Terry then this is the boot for you.

Predator Mutator 20.1

The daddy of all football boot series

Moulded sock lining

Speed-Laces

Shaped heel provides a snug fit

Stylish

Classic and trusted series

Choice of colours

A little on the pricey side

(Image credit: Adidas)

As worn by the likes of Dele Alli and Paul Pogba, the Predator Mutator 20.1 is all about control. The new rubber elements on the Mutator are designed to give you an unfair advantage on the ball, with their grip and benefits to ball control.

A snug fit and a classic series - you can be sure these boots will go the distance, and give you that extra edge until the final seconds of injury time.

They don't come more revered and respected than the Predator range.

Adidas Nemeziz

Boots that are all about agility

Split outsole design helps you accelerate away from the opposition

Inspired by sports taping, the laceless soccer cleats conform to your foot and give you a personalized fit

Provides stability and traction for those quick cuts and turns.

Design suits agile players better than some others

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Nemeziz series was first inspired by the process of taping that dancers and combat sport athletes perform. The idea of the boot was based around using adidas’ “Agility Bandages” to wrap around your foot for maximum lockdown and stability when making sharp movements on the field.

This allows wearers to be as agile as possible. Light on their feet - almost like a stealthy ninja sneaking up on a hapless victim.

The result is beautifully crafted and sexy football boot, built for players with quick feet; always on their toes and waiting to burst past opponents into those little pockets of space.

Copa Mundials

Proper boots for proper players

Kangaroo leather make these boots both lightweight and durable for a glove-like fit.

Full fold over tongue gives a better strike area

Dual-density outsole - for lightweight cushioning and strategic support

Soft synthetic lining provides good comfort

Short moulded studs provide unbeatable traction and grip whilst running about

Classic retro design

Affordable

Only available in one colour/design

(Image credit: Adidas)

The most classic, beautifully crafted football boot ever made. Simple.

The Copa Mundial might not be as flashy, as showy, as garish as many of the other football boots on the market in the modern day, but it does its job as well as any, and it does it while being comfortable, durable and wonderfully old school.

If you're a no nonsense type of player, you need a no nonsense boot. Simple, slick and enduringly cool.