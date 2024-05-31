Best ever Spain matches

Spain players celebrate with the World Cup trophy after their win over the Netherlands in July 2010.

For much of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, Spain were one of the nearly teams in international football.

Perennial underachievers, La Roja would often rock up to the major tournaments on an impressive run of form as one of the favourites, only to disappoint on the biggest stage.

A golden period of success between 2008 and 2012 changed all that as Spain won back-to-back European Championships and also the World Cup.

Many of La Roja's best-ever matches came in that glorious period. Here is a look at the pick of those and also some special games from across the history of the Spanish men's national team...

32. Spain 3-0 Brazil (1990)

Spain players line up ahead of a game at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain and Brazil met in a friendly in Gijón in September 1990. It was the sides' seventh meeting and La Roja had not won since their first, which was way back in May 1934.

Coach Luis Suárez was under pressure ahead of the fixture, too, but Spain ran out 3-0 winners at El Molinón thanks to goals from Carlos, Fernando and Míchel.

31. Spain 6-1 Bulgaria (1990)

Luis Enrique celebrates after scoring for Spain against Bulgaria at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain thrashed Bulgaria 6-1 in their final group game at the 1998 World Cup, but it was not enough to see La Roja advance to the knockout stages.

After a shock 3-2 loss to Nigeria and a sterile goalless draw against Paraguay, Spain found their feet in a big win which included two goals from Fernando Morientes and one each from Fernando Hierro, Luis Enrique and Kiko. There was also an own goal by Bulgaria's Emil Kostadinov. Spain finished third in Group D and coach Javier Clemente was gone later in the year following a shock 3-2 loss to Cyprus.

30. Spain 1-0 Denmark (1993)

Fernando Hierro celebrates a goal for Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain held out for more than 80 minutes to beat Denmark in November 1993 and clinch qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta was sent off for bringing down a Danish player outside the area, so Santiago Cañizares came on to make his debut and kept a clean sheet. With 63 minutes played, captain Fernando Hierro headed home from a corner to seal Spain's spot at USA 94.

29. Chile 1-2 Spain (2010)

David Villa celebrates after scoring for Spain against Chile at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain surprisingly lost to Switzerland in their opening match at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and there was little margin for error after that defeat.

Vicente del Bosque's side reacted by beating Honduras 2-0 in their next match, but still needed another win to be sure of qualification for the knockout stages. Goals from David Villa and Andrés Iniesta saw La Roja beat Chile 2-1 in Pretoria to advance to the last 16 in top spot. Spain would not concede another goal en route to the title 16 days later.

28. Italy 1-2 Spain (2021)

Koke celebrates Spain's second goal, scored by Ferran Torres, in the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain advanced to the final four of the UEFA Nations League in 2021, but Luis Enrique's side were handed a tough fixture against European champions Italy, who were also playing at home.

Two first-half goals from Ferran Torres gave La Roja a healthy lead at San Siro and Lorenzo Pellegrini's late effort turned out to be just a consolation for the Azzurri. Spain were unfortunate to lose the final 2-1 to France.

27. Portugal 0 (2) - 0 (4) Spain (2012)

Spain players celebrate their penalty shootout win over Portugal in the semi-finals of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's great teams of 2008 to 2012 will be remembered more than anything else for their midfield mastery, but La Roja were also built on firm foundations in that era.

The semi-final win on penalties against Portugal at Euro 2012 was Spain's ninth successive clean sheet in knockout matches at major tournaments. Four out of five of their penalty takers scored in the shootout, with Cesc Fàbregas hitting the winner again – as he had against Italy in the Euro 2008 quarter-finals – and Cristiano Ronaldo did not even get to take one after opting to go fifth. Goalkeeper Iker Casillas, winning his 100th cap, saved João Moutinho's spot-kick.

26. Paraguay 0-1 Spain (2010)

Carles Puyol celebrates with Iker Casillas after his penalty save in Spain's 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Paraguay. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the debates in Spain ahead of the 2010 World Cup concerned the form of captain Iker Casillas and whether he should still start for La Roja.

But as he had done so often in the past, "San Iker" stepped up in the big moments. In the quarter-final against Paraguay, Casillas saved a penalty from Óscar Cardozo with the scores at 0-0 and Spain went on to make the last four for the first time since 1950 thanks to David Villa's 83rd-minute winner.

25. Spain 1-0 Portugal (2010)

David Villa scores Spain's goal against Portugal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After advancing from the group stages in top spot at the 2010 World Cup, Spain faced a tough draw in the last 16 against Iberian neighbours Portugal.

La Roja were improved instantly as Fernando Llorente replaced Fernando Torres in the second half and within minutes of the Athletic Club striker's introduction, David Villa netted the only goal of the game to send Vicente del Bosque's side through to the quarter-finals.

24. South Korea 1-3 Spain (1990)

Kim Joo-Sung of South Korea gets away from Chendo of Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain topped Group E at the 1990 World Cup and in a 3-1 win over South Korea, Míchel scored a brilliant hat-trick.

The Real Madrid winger fired Spain ahead with a spectacular volley, made it 2-1 with a curling free-kick and completed his hat-trick with a dribble and a fine finish inside the area. "I deserve it!" he shouted to himself in rage after the third goal, in response to what he believed was unfair criticism for his previous performances.

23. France 0-1 Spain (2013)

Pedro scores for Spain against France in a World Cup qualifier at the Stade de France in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain beat France for the first time in an official match at Euro 2012, en route to another continental crown.

The following year, La Roja defeated Les Bleus at the Stade de France in a 1-0 victory. Pedro scored the game's only goal and Víctor Valdés was impressive in the absence of Iker Casillas as Spain won in Paris for the first time in an official match.

22. Spain 1 (3) - 1 (2) Republic of Ireland (2002)

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas reacts to saving a penalty from the Republic of Ireland's Ian Harte at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iker Casillas only started at the 2002 World Cup for Spain after first-choice goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares dropped a bottle of aftershave on his foot.

Casillas went on to become a hero for Spain, saving three penalties against the Republic of Ireland in the last 16 (one in normal time and two in the shootout) as La Roja advanced. The legend of "San Iker" was born.

21. England 1-2 Spain (1981)

England's Paul Mariner is surrounded by Spain defenders in a friendly at Wembley in 1981. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain arrived at Wembley in 1981 for a friendly fixture, having lost their previous seven matches against the Three Lions.

But goals from Jesús María Satrústegui and Jesús Zamora sealed a first-ever win for the Spanish national team at Wembley and it was fully deserved. Glenn Hoddle scored England's goal with a super volley.

20. Spain 4-1 Russia (2008)

David Villa and Fernando Torres celebrate a goal for Spain against Russia in the teams' group game at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into Euro 2008, the absence of Spain's top scorer and former captain Raúl was still controversial, but La Roja went on to enjoy huge success without the Real Madrid forward.

Raúl's replacement in the number 7 shirt, David Villa, hit a hat-trick for Luis Aragonés' side in their opener against Russia as Spain started Euro 2008 with a bang. La Roja would go on to win the tournament and Villa later overtook Raúl to become the nation's all-time top scorer.

19. Spain 2-1 Hungary (1964)

Spain players and manager José Villalonga celebrate winning the European Nations' Cup in 1964. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing in their first-ever semi-final at a major tournament, Spain faced a formidable Hungary side at the 1964 European Nations' Cup.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and La Roja went on to win 2-1 thanks to a goal from Amancio Amaro in the second period of extra time. Four days later, Spain beat the Soviet Union in the final.

18. Spain 3-0 Italy (2017)

Isco scores a free-kick for Spain against Italy in a World Cup qualifier in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isco scored two goals, including a fantastic free-kick, as Spain beat Italy 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier at the Santiago Bernabéu in September 2017.

Substitute Álvaro Morata scored the third as La Roja convincingly defeated the Azzurri and Julen Lopetegui's side sealed top spot in Group G. Italy ended up missing out on a place at Russia 2018 following a play-off defeat to Sweden.

17. Spain 6-0 Croatia (2018)

Saul Niguez celebrates after scoring for Spain against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in September 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Enrique led Spain to a 2-1 win over England at Wembley in his first match in charge in September 2018 and the Asturian's home debut four days later was even better.

Saúl Ñíguez, Marco Asensio, Rodrigo, Sergio Ramos and Isco all scored in a 6-0 win over recent World Cup finalists Croatia. Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinić also scored an own goal.

16. Spain 2-0 France (2012)

Xabi Alonso celebrates his first goal for Spain against France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain arrived at Euro 2012 as defending European champions and World Cup winners – and La Roja did not disappoint in Poland and Ukraine.

En route to a third major title in a row, Spain beat France in the quarter-finals. Xabi Alonso, who was winning his 100th cap, scored both goals in a 2-0 win in Donetsk.

15. West Germany 0-1 Spain (1984)

West Germany's Rudi Voller and Spain's Antonio Maceda shake hands during a match at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain failed to win their opening two matches at Euro 1984 and needed to beat defending champions West Germany to advance to the knockout stages.

With time ticking away and the scores still level, La Roja looked to be heading home. But Antonio Maceda struck in the 90th minute to send Spain through at the West Germans' expense and Miguel Muñoz's men went on to make the final. It was Spain's first-ever win against the Germans.

14. Spain 9-0 Austria (1999)

Spain players line up ahead of a Euro 2000 qualifier against Austria in 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain secured one of their biggest-ever wins in a Euro 2000 qualifier at home to Austria at Mestalla in March 1999.

Raúl scored four goals in a 9-0 victory for La Roja in Valencia, with Ismael Urzaiz on target twice. Fernando Hierro and Fran also scored, while there was an own goal from Austria's Arnold Wetl.

13. Spain 6-1 Argentina (2018)

Sergio Ramos kisses the boot of Spain team-mate Isco after his goal against Argentina in a 6-1 friendly win for La Roja in March 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain were looking strong under Julen Lopetegui in the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup and La Roja thrashed Argentina 6-1 in a friendly in Madrid in March.

Argentina were missing Lionel Messi through injury, but it was still an impressive showing from Spain and an inspired Isco. The Real Madrid midfielder scored a hat-trick, with Diego Costa, Thiago and Iago Aspas also on target. La Roja's campaign at Russia 2018 turned out to be a disappointment, however, as Lopetegui was removed on the eve of the tournament after it emerged he had agreed to become Real Madrid's coach later in the summer.

12. Spain 0 (4) - 0 (2) Italy (2008)

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for Spain against Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Euro 2008 quarter-final against world champions Italy was a turning point for La Roja. The better team in a tense match-up, Luis Aragonés' side were unable to find a way through in 120 minutes of football.

Penalties would be a huge test for Spain, so often fragile in the big moments, and beaten in shootouts three times on June 22nd in previous European Championships. But not this time. Spain scored three out of four spot-kicks and Iker Casillas was the hero with two saves as La Roja won the tie – and the belief that they could go on and win the tournament.

11. Spain 1-0 England (1950)

Spain in action against the USA at the 1950 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain won all three of their group games at the 1950 World Cup to advance to the final round of the tournament along with Uruguay, Brazil and Sweden.

In their final Group 2 clash, Spain faced an England side reeling from their shock defeat to the United States. The Three Lions brought back Stanley Matthews from a tour in Canada in an attempt to earn qualification and played much better, but Telmo Zarra's second-half goal sealed victory for Spain and La Roja went on to finish fourth.

10. Denmark 1-5 Spain (1986)

Emilio Butragueño celebrates after scoring one of his four goals for Spain against Denmark at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denmark were seen by some as one of the dark horses at the 1986 World Cup after three consecutive wins in the group stage over Scotland, Uruguay and West Germany.

In the round of 16, the Danes took the lead against Spain in Querétaro, but La Roja came storming back to win 5-1 as Real Madrid striker Emilio Butragueño scored four and Andoni Goikoetxea added another late on. Four days later, Spain lost to Belgium on penalties in the quarter-finals.

9. Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000)

Spain players celebrate their last-gasp 4-3 win over Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Needing a win to advance to the knockout stages of Euro 2000, Spain were trailing Yugoslavia 3-2 deep in added time in their final group game in Bruges.

Yugoslavia had gone down to 10 men after Slaviša Jokanović was sent off just after the hour mark, but took the lead with 15 minutes left and looked set to hold on until a penalty from Gaizka Mendieta in the fourth minute of added time and a dramatic late winner from Alfonso in the 95th minute turned the match on its head and sparked wild celebrations.

8. Germany 0-1 Spain (2010)

Carles Puyol celebrates after scoring for Spain against Germany in the World Cup semi-finals in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's World Cup credentials faced a huge test in the semi-finals of the tournament against Germany in 2010. La Roja responded in style.

Vicente del Bosque's side were dominant in Durban, but needed a brilliant header from Carles Puyol to defeat Joachim Löw's men and advance deservedly to a first-ever World Cup final.

7. Russia 0-3 Spain (2008)

Xavi Hernandez celebrates with his Spain team-mates after scoring against Russia in the semi-finals of Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain beat Russia 4-1 in the group stages of Euro 2008 and Luis Aragonés' side were two goals up at the interval in that match.

In the teams' semi-final meeting 16 days later in Vienna, La Roja were made to wait longer for the breakthrough, but eventually stormed to a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Xavi, Dani Güiza and David Silva in a stunning second half display to set up a first major final since 1984.

6. Spain 12-1 Malta (1983)

Spain line up ahead of a match at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With one match remaining in Euro 1984 qualification, Spain needed to beat Malta by 11 clear goals to overtake the Netherlands and seal a place at the continental competition.

That seemed improbable as La Roja went in 3-1 ahead at half-time, but Miguel Muñoz's men hit another nine goals without reply in the second period on a historic night in Seville. Santillana and Poli Rincón scored four goals each, with two from Antonio Maceda and one apiece from Manuel Sarabia and Juan Señor.

5. Spain 6-0 Germany (2020)

Spain players celebrate their fourth goal in a 6-0 win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the criticisms of Spain in recent years has been a lack of goals, despite dominating possession and overall good play. But against Germany in November 2020, everything clicked.

Luis Enrique's side had 70% possession and 23 shots in a 6-0 win over Joachim Löw's men in Seville. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick, with Álvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal on target to seal a place in the last four of the UEFA Nations League in spectacular style.

4. Spain 2-1 Soviet Union (1964)

Chus Pereda (far left) opens the scoring for Spain against the Soviet Union in the 1964 European Nations' Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's first-ever trophy in international football was won in 1964 as La Roja edged out the Soviet Union to claim the European Nations' Cup, which is today known as the European Championship.

Chus Pereda opened the scoring after six minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu, and although Galimzyan Khusainov levelled shortly afterwards, Marcelino Martínez headed a late winner to seal a win and a first major trophy for Spain.

3. Spain 4-0 Italy (2012)

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected as Juan Mata and Fernando Torres celebrate a goal for Spain in the Euro 2012 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain and Italy drew 1-1 in the group stages of Euro 2012, but it was a very different story when the two teams met again in the final three weeks later.

David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata scored the goals which gave Spain a 4-0 win in Kyiv in a one-sided contest as La Roja retained the European Championship and claimed a third major tournament victory in a row. Neither of those two things had been achieved before.

2. Germany 0-1 Spain (2008)

Fernando Torres scores the winner for Spain against Germany in the Euro 2008 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into Euro 2008, Spain had not won an international trophy for 44 years and having left out Real Madrid striker Raúl, coach Luis Aragonés was under pressure.

Aragonés opted for a change of style and the possession philosophy suited Spain. Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Cesc Fàbregas and David Silva all started in midfield as La Roja edged out Germany in the final, courtesy of a Fernando Torres goal. It was the start of a special era.

1. Netherlands 0-1 Spain (2010)

Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring his winning goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not have been the greatest match in Spain's history, but winning a World Cup final is the pinnacle for an international football team and that is why La Roja's win over the Netherlands in 2010 tops this list.

Following a goalless 90 minutes in Johannesburg, Andrés Iniesta struck the winner in extra time to seal a maiden World Cup win for Spain and a place in the history books for Vicente del Bosque's special side.