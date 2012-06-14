BotN: Postiga karaoke triumph the final straw for furious Ronaldo

The Back of the Net boys report on Denmark 2-3 Portugal

A late Silvestre Varela goal helped Portugal overcome Denmark in a five-goal thriller on Wednesday night, but star man Cristiano Ronaldo endured another frustrating evening after being outshone by HÃÂ©lder Postiga for the umpteenth time this week.

Ronaldo missed a series of chances, skewing shot after shot high and wide, overhitting a number of final balls, and twice failing to hit the target when one on one with the Danish keeper. And to make matters worse for the Real Madrid man, he was once again put firmly in the shade by compatriot HÃÂ©lder Postiga, who troubled DenmarkÃ¢ÂÂs defence all evening, and scored his sideÃ¢ÂÂs second with an ice-cool finish after ignoring RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs screams for the ball.

It compounded a poor week for the ex-Manchester United star, which has seen PostigaÃ¢ÂÂs attitude to training compared favourably to RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs, RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs long-held inter-squad Jenga record bested by Postiga, and a succession of supermodels walk straight past Ronaldo to compliment the former Tottenham forward on his appealingly sensible haircut during a team night out in Lviv.



Ã¢ÂÂCristiano has always resented HÃÂ©lder,Ã¢ÂÂ a source in the Portugal camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, told FourFourTwo. Ã¢ÂÂHÃÂ©lderÃ¢ÂÂs a natural leader, a brilliant conversationalist, and he makes a mean guacamole. Everyone looks up to him, which makes Cristiano insanely jealous.Ã¢ÂÂ



Ã¢ÂÂBut when HÃÂ©lder beat Cristiano in a karaoke sing-off with his rendition of Chris IsaakÃ¢ÂÂs Wicked Game, that was the final straw. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs CristianoÃ¢ÂÂs favourite song. But deep down, he knows he could never compete with HÃÂ©lderÃ¢ÂÂs impassioned yet sensuous rendering of the 1989 surf-rock classic.Ã¢ÂÂ



To make matters worse for Ronaldo, Nicklas Bendtner, his longtime rival for the title of Ã¢ÂÂworldÃ¢ÂÂs best playerÃ¢ÂÂ, scored twice for Denmark in a masterful performance, finally proving his long-questioned deadliness from one yard.

Ã¢ÂÂCristiano was fuming,Ã¢ÂÂ the anonymous source added. Ã¢ÂÂHis late lunge on Daniel Agger was a desperate attempt to finally come first in something, in this case the gameÃ¢ÂÂs most detestable player award.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂBut tragically for him, Pepe was on the field too. And Pepe is basically footballÃ¢ÂÂs Pol Pot.Ã¢ÂÂ

