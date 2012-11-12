BotN: Warnock kicking every ball, frustrated Leeds players complain

The much-loved Leeds United manager has really put his foot in it this time, as Back of the Net'sPaul Watson reports

Leeds United midfielder Michael Tonge has admitted that his fellow players are growing tired of manager Neil WarnockÃ¢ÂÂs hands-on approach.

Leeds were drubbed 6-1 by Watford last weekend and have dropped to 17th in the table, despite the best efforts of pugnacious tactician Warnock.

While the Sheffield-born bossÃ¢ÂÂ infectious enthusiasm for the game has been key to his success at other clubs, it seems to be hindering his current players.

Ã¢ÂÂThere can be no doubting the gafferÃ¢ÂÂs [Neil WarnockÃ¢ÂÂs] passion,Ã¢ÂÂ LeedsÃ¢ÂÂ scorer Tonge told FourFourTwo in a post-match press conference.

Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs quite literally kicking every ball out there. But thatÃ¢ÂÂs starting to slightly rile some of us more experienced players.



"It's alright, Luke, I've got this one!"



Ã¢ÂÂSometimes itÃ¢ÂÂs great to see Neil hoof a dangerous ball clear, but against Watford a couple of inviting balls dropped for our strikers only to see the gaffer [Warnock] take too many touches, have his shot blocked or break down into a wheezing fit.Ã¢ÂÂ

Throughout his managerial career, Warnock has slowly edged towards the playing surface, but itÃ¢ÂÂs only recently that he openly started chasing the ball and taking occasional wayward shots at goal while barking incomprehensible Yorkshire threats at opponents, teammates and officials alike.

Ã¢ÂÂI have to admit itÃ¢ÂÂs quite frustrating when weÃ¢ÂÂve got a well-placed free-kick and while weÃ¢ÂÂre still discussing who should take it, the gaffer [Warnock] has stepped up and clipped a feeble, toe-poke into the wall,Ã¢ÂÂ Sam Byram explained.

Ã¢ÂÂThe odd thing is that in training he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt get involved at all on the playing side. He prefers to sit in a deckchair and eat a full roast dinner with all the trimmings. If he shouts anything at all itÃ¢ÂÂll be to do with gravy.Ã¢ÂÂ

Renowned as a feisty character, Warnock has been embroiled in public spats with Gerard Houllier, Stan Ternent, Mick Jones, Joe Kinnear, Kevin Blackwell, three members of Los Lobos, Nigel Worthington, Wally Downes, Gareth Southgate, Gus Poyet, Lord Triesman, Graham Poll, David Elleray, Richard Beeby, the Catholic Church and most acrimoniously with Neil Warnock.

Warnock is expected to make several changes for LeedsÃ¢ÂÂ trip to Millwall, but is likely to field an unchanged Warnock.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



