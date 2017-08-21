Breitbart apologises to Lukas Podolski after using jet-ski snap in gang-related story

The article, entitled ‘Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis’, used a picture of the former Arsenal man jet-skiing off the coast of Brazil during the 2014 World Cup.

The story quickly drew attention for all the wrong reasons, and was swiftly amended. An editor’s note beside the article read: "A previous version of this story included an image of Lukas Podolski on a jet ski. This image appeared as an illustration of a person on a jet ski. Breitbart London wishes to apologise to Mr. Podolski.

"There is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked. We wish Mr. Podolski well in his recently announced international retirement."

The 32-year-old now plies his trade with Japanese side Vissel Kobe, and seems to be making quite an impression.

Breitbart have been in the news for much bigger reasons recently, after executive chairman Steve Bannon returned to his post following a seven-month stint as Donald Trump's White House Chief Strategist.