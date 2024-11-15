Brighton v West Ham: How to watch WSL match as the Seagulls look to continue strong start to season

Brighton will welcome struggling West Ham to the Amex Stadium on Saturday in the Women's Super League.

The Hammers are ninth after only recording one win from seven games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Brighton are having a much-improved campaign as they sit in third and are just six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Brighton v West Ham: Are the Hammers in relegation danger?

West Ham have been struggling for form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans can watch the game on the WSL's YouTube channel with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm GMT.

Rehanne Skinner's Hammers have not impressed in the 2024/25 campaign so far with their only win coming against Leicester City in the last round.

Fran Kirby moved to Brighton this past summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Losses against Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Manchester United as well as draws against Everton and Liverpool mean they are very much in the relegation debate as things stand.

They are ninth but they are just two points outside of the relegation spot. It is worth remembering only one club is relegated from the WSL every season.

West Ham have had some difficult opposition which may account for some of the results. But their all-round performances have not been good enough yet.

They have conceded 11 goals across seven games and have only scored four.

In FourFourTwo's view West Ham will be in the relegation battle for the entire season but should do enough to maintain their top-flight status.

Their matches do not get any easier as they face an impressive Brighton side this weekend. The Seagulls had a good transfer window in the summer and their star signings are producing good performances.

The likes of Nikita Parris, who moved from Manchester United, and Fran Kirby, who transferred from Chelsea, have enhanced the club's results.

However, Brighton did lose 5-0 to Arsenal last time out. West Ham will be hoping to expose them as the Gunners did but it will be a tough ask.