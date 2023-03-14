Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Wednesday 15 March, 7.30pm GMT

Looking for a Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs Crystal Palace isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

High-flying Brighton can edge closer to the European spots when struggling rivals Crystal Palace visit the south coast on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side could only draw 2-2 at Leeds United last time out, twice surrendering the lead, but a win here will see them draw level with Liverpool in sixth place on 42 points.

Palace’s poor recent run continued on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, extending their winless run to 11 games – they’re yet to claim a victory in 2023.

Their first meeting of the season ended in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last month, when Solly March’s opener was cancelled out by a James Tomkins header.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are long-term injury absences for Brighton, while Tariq Lamptey is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Sam Johnstone is Palace’s only injured player, the goalkeeper struggling with a calf problem.

Form

Brighton: DWWLD

Crystal Palace: LLDDD

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Brighton vs Crystal Palace will be played at the AMEX Community Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

