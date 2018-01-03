Preston North End's Kevin O'Connor wins the Irish lottery

O'Connor, who joined Championship side Preston in July from Cork City, was bought the ticket by uncle Peander Murphy on December 14.

A few weeks later O'Connor received the news that he had won €1 million – but only after being urged by his mum to check his numbers, after she heard the winning ticket had been sold nearby.

He told BBC Sport: "After some searching I sent them a picture of the ticket, but I never really believed that it was the winner of the one million euro prize."

The 22-year-old Irish defender, who has made nine appearances for the Lilywhites this season, admits it's been a whirlwind two days since finding out he's a millionaire.

He added: "I don't think the win has sunk in yet. I have no immediate plans but it will take a few days before we make any decisions.

"The important part of today was having my family with me, so they will be at the forefront of any plans."

