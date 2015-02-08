Burnley 2-2 West Brom: What happened here that hadn't happened since 1999?

For the third time in four matches, Burnley blew a two-goal lead, as the Baggies bounced back to secure a point.

Ashley Barnes and Danny Ings headed the Clarets 2-0 up within 35 minutes - a lead their first half performance more than merited. However Chris Brunt pulled one back with a header of his own in first half injury-time, and substitute Brown Ideye levelled with his second Premier League goal of the season.

The game at Burnley today was the 19th 2-2 draw in the Premier League this season, already 2 more than in the whole of 2013/14.

This was is the first Premier League game to see 4 headed goals since Arsenal's 3-3 draw with Fulham in November 2012. It was the 18th Premier League game ever to see 4 or more headed goals.

This was the first time all the goals in a game with 4 or more were scored with headers since September 1999, when Wimbledon and Derby County drew 2-2 at Selhurst Park.

Danny Ings has now scored in 4 of his last 5 Premier League appearances for Burnley.

West Brom have now conceded 10 goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season; a league-high.

Burnley skipper Jason Shackell made an impressive 18 clearances - a game high. Defensive partner Michael Keane was second with 11.

0 of the last 10 league meetings between Burnley and West Brom have ended as an away win (7 home wins, 3 draws).

West Brom are without an Premier League win in 7 games (drawn 4, lost 3).

The Clarets have now tasted defeat just once in the last 7 home Premier League games in which they have scored (won 3, drawn 3).

Not only did Burnley's George Boyd create 3 goalscoring chances and 1 assist, he also made a game-high 4 successful tackles.

