Celtic's Scott Brown celebrates getting fouled in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove made a reckless challenge on the 32-year-old midfielder during his team's 2-0 defeat to the Scottish champions at Pittodrie – not that it bothered the latter one bit.

To the contrary: Brown celebrated the potential leg-breaker like it was a goal. Yes, really.

Brown, who announced his retirement from international football for the second time on Monday, has a history of enjoying naughty tackles – and not just the ones he's given out.

Back in 2013, he was delighted to be the recipient of a meaty one from Ross County defender Mihael Kovacevic.

Cosgrove's tackle came just three days on from Brown strutting around St Petersburg in a short-sleeved shirt when it was -11 degrees, before Celtic's 3-0 Europa League defeat.

The man knows no limits.

