The Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots have arrived, courtesy of none other than Rick and Morty.

In the video, the universe's most brilliant scientist, Rick Sanchez, and his painfully timid sidekick and grandson, Morty Smith, embark on yet another intergalactic escapade, featuring Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah and Women's Euro 2022 favourite Vivianne Miedema – oh, and the new X SPEEDPORTAL boots, which dropped yesterday, at the centre of the adventure.

Not only do Mo and Viv get speaking roles in this one, the new Adidas World Cup ball, the Al Rihla, is animated too.

“This 90-second short is as funny as anything Rick and Morty and as fast as whatever Rick must have put into this boot,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

“It’s a collaboration that could only happen in a multiverse, and Rick, Morty, Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema are the (fever) dream team you never knew you needed to see.”

One of the best boots for speedsters – and one of the lightest boots on the market – the new X models are already turning heads.

These are first X boots to feature the new, textless Adidas logo and according to the German giants, "With so much speed, players need a boot that’s also stable, supportive, and keeps the foot locked in place." Well, when these boots aren't travelling to other parts of the universe, that is.