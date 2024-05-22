Cheers to the real hardcore fans - Chelsea and Barcelona clash in the Women's Champions League, with Heineken

FourFourTwo were at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea and Barcelona face off in the Women's Champions League

Chelsea fans pose for a photo during the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24 semi-final second leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on April 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Emma Hayes’ 12 years in charge of Chelsea, she has seen it all. Seven times the FA Women's Super League champion, she was named the Best FIFA Football Coach in 2021, awarded FA WSL Manager of the Season in 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023… and was even inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame in 2021. But the one crown that’s eluded her, has been on the continent. 

Call it a holy grail, call it a parting gift, call it whatever you like, when mere weeks remained on her era-defining tenure at the club, a Women’s Champions League semi-final date with Barcelona is about as big as they come. If you don’t believe that, ask any of the 39,000 people who attended the spectacle. 

Adam Clery
Adam Clery

Adam published his first article for FourFourTwo in 2015, but didn’t publish his second until seven years later in 2022. A figure that would put him near the top end of any ranking for Longest Time Between Appearances For One Club. In the time between he plied his trade as both a writer and presenter on YouTube, earning the dubious distinction of being “The James Milner of WhatCulture”. Be that because he was capable of playing any role, or just because it felt like he’d been around forever, depends on who you ask. And yes, that is him from the Football Manager documentary and, no, he doesn’t want to talk about it.