Chelsea 1-0 Palace: Hazard's now had a hand in how many league goals in 2014/15?

Chelsea were confirmed as English top flight champions for a fifth time, and a fourth in the Premier League era, after another single-goal success.

And it was PFA Player of the Year Eden Hazard who added the finishing touch to a near-faultess campaign for Jose Mourinho's men, even if he did miss a Premier League penalty for the first time. The Belgian was on hand to head the rebound beyond Julian Speroni, who had repelled Hazard's initial effort from 12 yards.

Alan Pardew, who had won six of his previous eight encounters against Chelsea as a manager, watched his Eagles huff and puff but only manage to work Thibaut Courtois on one occasion.

The west Londoners negotiated the closing stages with relative comfort, with Cesc Fabregas ending the day as his side's best passer and top tackler en route to his maiden Premier League medal.

Match facts

Crystal Palace have only won 7 of their 31 Premier League London derbies away from home (W7 D8 L16).

Chelsea opened the scoring in a Premier League game for the 27th time this season; 4 more occasions than any other team.

Despite scoring with the rebound, Eden Hazard missed his first penalty in the Premier League (9 scored, 10 taken).

Hazard has now had a hand in 22 Premier League goals for Chelsea in 2014/15 (14 goals, 8 assists), drawing level with Diego Costa (19 goals, 3 assists) for goals involved in.

Chelsea have now spent 253 days at the top of the Premier League table this season; only Chelsea in 2005/06 (257 days) and Manchester United in 1993/94 (262 days) have been at the top of the table for longer in a single PL campaign.

This was Chelsea’s 5th top-flight title and their 4th in the Premier League era – only Man United (13) have won more PL titles.

Jose Mourinho has drawn level with Arsene Wenger on 3 Premier League title wins – only Sir Alex Ferguson (13) has won more.

This title win is the 8th top-flight league title that Jose Mourinho has won (Premier League x3, Serie A x2, Primeria Liga x 2 and La Liga x1).

