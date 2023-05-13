Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Women's FA Cup final

Looking for a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream for the Women's FA Cup final? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Manchester United is being shown in the UK by the BBC.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) face Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, with the Blues looking to lift the trophy for the third year running – while United are appearing in the showpiece game for the very first time.

This match could hardly be more perfectly poised: separated by one point at the top of the Women's Super League, both sides are firmly in with a shout of doing the double this season.

In fact, Chelsea have done just that in each of the past two campaigns – and victory under the arch will give Emma Hayes her 12th major honour as Blues manager.

United boss Marc Skinner, meanwhile, is looking to secure the first silverware of his coaching career – and, more significantly, the Red Devils' first ever top-level trophy.

Kick-off is at 2:30pm BST.

Team news

In a potential big blow for Chelsea, star forward Sam Kerr is a doubt after twisting her ankle in Wednesday's WSL win over Leicester. Fran Kirby has been ruled out for the season, but fellow midfielder Pernille Harder is fit again so could be involved.

United, meanwhile, have centre-back Maria Thorisdottir our for the season – but midfielder Lisa Naalsund may feature after injury.

Form

While they were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate by Barcelona, Chelsea have been in fine nick of late. Emme Hayes' side thrashed Everton 7-0 then Leicester 6-0 in their last two WSL outings, having beaten Aston Villa 1-0 in the last four of the FA Cup and 3-0 in the league.

As for United, they've won their last six games in all competitions – including a 4-0 thumping of Brighton, who they then defeated 3-2 to reach the FA Cup final. Skinner's team swept aside Tottenham 3-0 last time out to stay a point clear of Chelsea at the top of the WSL – albeit having played one match more.

Referee

Emily Heaslip will be the referee for Chelsea vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be played at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick-off is at 2:30pm BST in the UK. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.