Chelsea's striker issue can be easily solved - and it doesn't require any expensive signings

As Chelsea begin to plan for next season after a torrid campaign in the Premier League - where they currently sit tenth behind the likes of Brighton, Fulham and Brentford - the obvious question is what areas of the pitch the Blues can improve upon to challenge for top honours again.

Despite having spent nearly £600 million in the past two transfer windows on 17 players, though, Chelsea are devoid of a top striker to score goals. Indeed, Kai Havertz is the side's top scorer in all competitions with just eight goal, while Raheem Sterling the only other player in the squad with more than three strikes.

As striking options go, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will likely leave in the summer, Armando Broja is unfancied and David Datro Fofana is inexperienced and unlikely to feature regularly for the Blues if they are to mount a serious challenge for trophies in the next campaign.

But Boehly doesn't need to press the panic button and make even more signings in the summer to address the striker issue. The answer they're looking for is right under the noses.

How can Chelsea solve their striker issue?

Give Romelu Lukaku another chance.

OK, OK, hear us out. Lukaku will return from Inter Milan in the summer once his season-long loan with the Italian giants expires. And, to be frank, it makes sense to offer him another crack at Stamford Bridge.

After all, he did cost £100 million in 2021 and the 29-year-old could prove to be an integral member of Graham Potter's side.

Currently enduring mixed fortunes at the San Siro, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian striker will return to Chelsea at the end of the 2022/23 season, too.

"The loan was for one season so on June 30 regardless of how well he plays, he'll go back to Chelsea. This has been an unprecedented season," Marotta told Sky Italia.

"I'm referring of course to the World Cup. The problems we've experienced have been experienced by other clubs too and the players who played at the World Cup."

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea last season didn't go as planned, but that doesn't mean they should give up on him (Image credit: Getty)

"Lukaku is a case in point. (Marcelo) Brozovic isn't the Brozovic we know. Lukaku hasn't found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He's still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by."

While Lukaku failed to impress on his return to Stamford Bridge in 2021/22, falling out with former manager Thomas Tuchel and scoring 15 goals in 44 games, Lukaku could come back into the fray with Graham Potter now at the helm.

Potter has struggled without an out-and-out No.9 this season, more often than not having to rely on Kai Havertz in the most-advanced position. The German hasn't been prolific, though, scoring just six goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Supporters have therefore been calling for Boehly to spend more money in the transfer market on a top quality striker, with Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos both linked with a move to the club.

However, Lukaku could be the perfect for the Blues now he has pacier wingers to work with, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhalo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all playing off him, not to mention Enzo Fernandez pulling the strings from a deeper position and Christopher Nkunku joining in the summer. Quite simply, the 31-year-old could thrive once again in the Premier League with improved service, and a manage who believes in him.

Chelsea also need to sell players before spending more on transfers due to financial fair play regulations, meaning Lukaku is a brilliant alternative to the aforementioned options, while also freeing up more space in the squad and money to bolster the team elsewhere.