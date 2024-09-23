Conference League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase

The Conference League fixtures are out. And just three seasons into its existence it’s all change for the competition in 2024/25.

Firstly, the word ‘Europa’ is no longer part of the tournament name. According to UEFA this is to, surprise, “enable further development as a stand-alone competition.” More importantly the group stage is now gone. Like the Champions League and Europa League, the first round of the conference is a single league phase.

In consistency with the other UEFA competitions, the league phase will see 36 teams compete in a single league table.

Each club in the Conference League will face six different opponents across six different matchdays (two fewer than the Champions and Europa Leagues) and, as ever, no two teams from the same country can meet.

Once completed the top eight teams will qualify for the round of 16. Clubs finishing between 9th and 24th will compete in the play-off round (winners reaching the last 16)

Anyone finishing 25th or below is eliminated. Chelsea are the sole English club in the tournament, but there is plenty of British Isles representation from Hearts (Scotland), The New Saints (Wales), Larne (Northern Ireland) and Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland).

We also have the info you need for the Champions League fixtures and the Europa League fixtures, too. Here is the full list of league phase fixtures from matchday one, right through to matchday six on 19 December.

How The New European Formats Actually Work

Conference League fixtures: Every 2024/25 league phase game

Conference League group phase: Matchday 1

Conference League Matchday 1 fixtures

Wednesday, October 2 2024

Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien

Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇸🇮 Celje

Thursday, October 3 2024

Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana

Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen

Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🇷🇸 TSC

Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Heart of Midlothian

Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav

Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis

Molde 🇳🇴 vs Larne

Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík

Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The New Saints

Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇧🇪 Gent

Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok

Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇫🇮 HJK

Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos

Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos

LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens

Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL

Larne FC's full European debut, following their fourth attempt at qualifying for the Conference League, sees them host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former club Molde to Inver Park.

Another standout fixture sees Welsh champions The New Saints travel to Tuscany for a glamour tie with Fiorentina.

Conference League group phase: Matchday 2

Conference League Matchday 2 fixtures

Thursday, October 24 2024

APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka

Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes

St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina

Heart of Midlothian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia

Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti

Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇳🇴 Molde

Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers

Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir

Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇦🇲 Noah

Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano

TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw

HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk

Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs 🇦🇹 LASK

Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim

Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen

The New Saints 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 vs 🇰🇿 Astana

Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge

While Chelsea and Enzo Maresca will be confident of progressing to the knockout stage, they face a serious European test on matchday two with a trip to Greek side Panathinaikos.

Real Betis host Copenhagen in a game that feels a lot more Europa League, than Conference League.

Conference League group phase: Matchday 3

Conference League Matchday 3 fixtures

Thursday, November 7 2024

Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien

TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano

HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana

Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia

Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk

Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇰🇿 Astana

Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The New Saints

Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka

APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina

Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇦🇲 Noah

Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos

Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir

Heart of Midlothian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim

Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇳🇴 Molde

Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen

LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge

Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇮 Celje

Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav

Forget Aston Villa and Celtic doing battle in the Champions League, the best clash between two sides from the British Isles in 2024-25 takes place on matchday three of the Conference League.

On November 7, Shamrock Rovers take on The New Saints at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

This round of fixtures also contains Víkingur Reykjavík (of Iceland) vs Borac Banja Luka (of Bosnia) - a long old trip for the visitors.

Conference League group phase: Matchday 4

Conference League Matchday 4 fixtures

Wednesday, November 27 2024

Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti

Thursday, November 28 2024

Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Heart of Midlothian

Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen

Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík

St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇷🇸 TSC

Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇦🇹 LASK

Molde 🇳🇴 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL

Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok

Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🇫🇮 HJK

The New Saints 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens

Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos

Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇧🇪 Gent

Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis

Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs Larne

Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw

Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers

If you're looking for the ultimate European city break derby, look no further than matchday four.

Swiss side Lugano, who finished second in their league last season, will host Belgian outfit Gent.

Conference League group phase: Matchday 5

Conference League Matchday 5 fixtures

Thursday, December 12 2024

Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🇦🇹 LASK

Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Heart of Midlothian

Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs Larne

Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL

Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis

HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇳🇴 Molde

Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim

Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano

Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge

St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok

Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇷🇸 TSC

Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien

Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇸🇮 Celje

Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka

The New Saints 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos

Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens

Could Astana repeat the most famous night in their history? The Kazakhstan club memorably beat Manchester United in the Europa League group stage back in 2019.

On matchday five they will look to knock over a second English giant when they welcome Chelsea.

If you like Nordic derbies you're in luck. Víkingur Reykjavik (Iceland) host Djurgardens IF (Sweden) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) take on Molde (Norway)

Conference League group phase: Matchday 6

Conference League Matchday 6 fixtures

Thursday, December 19 2024

Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen

APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇰🇿 Astana

Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir

Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers

Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw

Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos

Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia

TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇦🇲 Noah

Heart of Midlothian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti

Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana

Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇧🇪 Gent

LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík

Molde 🇳🇴 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav

Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The New Saints

Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk

Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇫🇮 HJK

Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen

Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina

The final matchday of the league phase sees all 18 games kick-off simultaneously, on December 19.

Chelsea face Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge, while The New Saints make the long trip to Slovenia to face Celje.

Hearts are at home on the final day, welcoming Moldovan champions FC Petrocub Hincesti to Tynecastle. Larne conclude their league phase at home to Gent.