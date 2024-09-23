Conference League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase
Here are all the Conference League fixtures taking place in the league phase from now until December
The Conference League fixtures are out. And just three seasons into its existence it’s all change for the competition in 2024/25.
Firstly, the word ‘Europa’ is no longer part of the tournament name. According to UEFA this is to, surprise, “enable further development as a stand-alone competition.” More importantly the group stage is now gone. Like the Champions League and Europa League, the first round of the conference is a single league phase.
In consistency with the other UEFA competitions, the league phase will see 36 teams compete in a single league table.
Each club in the Conference League will face six different opponents across six different matchdays (two fewer than the Champions and Europa Leagues) and, as ever, no two teams from the same country can meet.
Once completed the top eight teams will qualify for the round of 16. Clubs finishing between 9th and 24th will compete in the play-off round (winners reaching the last 16)
Anyone finishing 25th or below is eliminated. Chelsea are the sole English club in the tournament, but there is plenty of British Isles representation from Hearts (Scotland), The New Saints (Wales), Larne (Northern Ireland) and Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland).
We also have the info you need for the Champions League fixtures and the Europa League fixtures, too. Here is the full list of league phase fixtures from matchday one, right through to matchday six on 19 December.
VIDEO How The New European Formats Actually Work
Conference League fixtures: Every 2024/25 league phase game
Conference League group phase: Matchday 1
Conference League Matchday 1 fixtures
Wednesday, October 2 2024
- Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien
- Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇸🇮 Celje
Thursday, October 3 2024
- Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana
- Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen
- Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🇷🇸 TSC
- Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs 🏴 Heart of Midlothian
- Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav
- Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis
- Molde 🇳🇴 vs Larne
- Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík
- Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🏴 The New Saints
- Chelsea 🏴 vs 🇧🇪 Gent
- Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok
- Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇫🇮 HJK
- Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos
- Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos
- LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens
- Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL
Larne FC's full European debut, following their fourth attempt at qualifying for the Conference League, sees them host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former club Molde to Inver Park.
Another standout fixture sees Welsh champions The New Saints travel to Tuscany for a glamour tie with Fiorentina.
Conference League group phase: Matchday 2
Conference League Matchday 2 fixtures
Thursday, October 24 2024
- APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka
- Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes
- St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina
- Heart of Midlothian 🏴 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia
- Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti
- Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇳🇴 Molde
- Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers
- Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir
- Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🏴 Chelsea
- Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇦🇲 Noah
- Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano
- TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw
- HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk
- Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs 🇦🇹 LASK
- Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim
- Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen
- The New Saints 🏴 vs 🇰🇿 Astana
- Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge
While Chelsea and Enzo Maresca will be confident of progressing to the knockout stage, they face a serious European test on matchday two with a trip to Greek side Panathinaikos.
Real Betis host Copenhagen in a game that feels a lot more Europa League, than Conference League.
Conference League group phase: Matchday 3
Conference League Matchday 3 fixtures
Thursday, November 7 2024
- Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien
- TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano
- HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana
- Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia
- Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk
- Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇰🇿 Astana
- Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🏴 The New Saints
- Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka
- APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina
- Chelsea 🏴 vs 🇦🇲 Noah
- Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos
- Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir
- Heart of Midlothian 🏴 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim
- Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇳🇴 Molde
- Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen
- LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge
- Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇮 Celje
- Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav
Forget Aston Villa and Celtic doing battle in the Champions League, the best clash between two sides from the British Isles in 2024-25 takes place on matchday three of the Conference League.
On November 7, Shamrock Rovers take on The New Saints at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.
This round of fixtures also contains Víkingur Reykjavík (of Iceland) vs Borac Banja Luka (of Bosnia) - a long old trip for the visitors.
Conference League group phase: Matchday 4
Conference League Matchday 4 fixtures
Wednesday, November 27 2024
- Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti
Thursday, November 28 2024
- Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes
- Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🏴 Chelsea
- Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🏴 Heart of Midlothian
- Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen
- Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík
- St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇷🇸 TSC
- Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇦🇹 LASK
- Molde 🇳🇴 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL
- Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok
- Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🇫🇮 HJK
- The New Saints 🏴 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens
- Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos
- Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇧🇪 Gent
- Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis
- Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs Larne
- Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw
- Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers
If you're looking for the ultimate European city break derby, look no further than matchday four.
Swiss side Lugano, who finished second in their league last season, will host Belgian outfit Gent.
Conference League group phase: Matchday 5
Conference League Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday, December 12 2024
- Astana 🇰🇿 vs 🏴 Chelsea
- Fiorentina 🇮🇹 vs 🇦🇹 LASK
- Copenhagen 🇩🇰 vs 🏴 Heart of Midlothian
- Dinamo Minsk 🇧🇾 vs Larne
- Noah 🇦🇲 vs 🇨🇾 APOEL
- Petrocub Hîncesti 🇲🇩 vs 🇪🇸 Real Betis
- HJK 🇫🇮 vs 🇳🇴 Molde
- Istanbul Basaksehir 🇹🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Heidenheim
- Legia Warsaw 🇵🇱 vs 🇨🇭 Lugano
- Olimpija Ljubljana 🇸🇮 vs 🇧🇪 Cercle Brugge
- St. Gallen 🇨🇭 vs 🇵🇹 Vitoria de Guimaraes
- Mlada Boleslav 🇨🇿 vs 🇵🇱 Jagiellonia Białystok
- Gent 🇧🇪 vs 🇷🇸 TSC
- Omonia 🇨🇾 vs 🇦🇹 Rapid Wien
- Pafos 🇨🇾 vs 🇸🇮 Celje
- Shamrock Rovers 🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇦 Borac Banja Luka
- The New Saints 🏴 vs 🇬🇷 Panathinaikos
- Víkingur Reykjavík 🇮🇸 vs 🇸🇪 Djurgardens
Could Astana repeat the most famous night in their history? The Kazakhstan club memorably beat Manchester United in the Europa League group stage back in 2019.
On matchday five they will look to knock over a second English giant when they welcome Chelsea.
If you like Nordic derbies you're in luck. Víkingur Reykjavik (Iceland) host Djurgardens IF (Sweden) and HJK Helsinki (Finland) take on Molde (Norway)
Conference League group phase: Matchday 6
Conference League Matchday 6 fixtures
Thursday, December 19 2024
- Heidenheim 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇭 St. Gallen
- APOEL 🇨🇾 vs 🇰🇿 Astana
- Cercle Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇹🇷 Istanbul Basaksehir
- Chelsea 🏴 vs 🇮🇪 Shamrock Rovers
- Djurgardens 🇸🇪 vs 🇵🇱 Legia Warsaw
- Lugano 🇨🇭 vs 🇨🇾 Pafos
- Borac Banja Luka 🇧🇦 vs 🇨🇾 Omonia
- TSC 🇷🇸 vs 🇦🇲 Noah
- Heart of Midlothian 🏴 vs 🇲🇩 Petrocub Hîncesti
- Jagiellonia Białystok 🇵🇱 vs 🇸🇮 Olimpija Ljubljana
- Larne Northern Ireland vs 🇧🇪 Gent
- LASK 🇦🇹 vs 🇮🇸 Víkingur Reykjavík
- Molde 🇳🇴 vs 🇨🇿 Mlada Boleslav
- Celje 🇸🇮 vs 🏴 The New Saints
- Panathinaikos 🇬🇷 vs 🇧🇾 Dinamo Minsk
- Real Betis 🇪🇸 vs 🇫🇮 HJK
- Rapid Wien 🇦🇹 vs 🇩🇰 Copenhagen
- Vitoria de Guimaraes 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Fiorentina
The final matchday of the league phase sees all 18 games kick-off simultaneously, on December 19.
Chelsea face Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge, while The New Saints make the long trip to Slovenia to face Celje.
Hearts are at home on the final day, welcoming Moldovan champions FC Petrocub Hincesti to Tynecastle. Larne conclude their league phase at home to Gent.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021.
