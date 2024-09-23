Conference League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase

By
Contributions from
published

Here are all the Conference League fixtures taking place in the league phase from now until December

Conference League fixtures: A detailed view of the UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy is seen prior to the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania.
(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Conference League fixtures are out. And just three seasons into its existence it’s all change for the competition in 2024/25.

Firstly, the word ‘Europa’ is no longer part of the tournament name. According to UEFA this is to, surprise, “enable further development as a stand-alone competition.” More importantly the group stage is now gone. Like the Champions League and Europa League, the first round of the conference is a single league phase.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.

With contributions from