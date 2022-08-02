The Crystal Palace 2022/23 season preview and prediction was originally printed in the Season Preview edition of FourFourTwo. Subscribe today! (opens in new tab)

Continue last season’s progress: that's the plan. Among the favourites for relegation, a refreshed and rejuvenated Crystal Palace steered well clear of the drop zone throughout, finishing 12th. In Patrick Vieira’s debut Eagles campaign, Palace amassed more points, scored more goals and conceded fewer than the previous year under Roy Hodgson, all while playing a more progressive brand of football.

Vieira will aim to continue the evolution and turn 15 draws into more wins. The Frenchman wants his team to be flexible – a switch to a back three has been mooted – and will continue rotating in midfield and up front depending on the opposition. This season could also bring additional minutes for gifted academy products Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, a fleet-of-foot winger, and left-back Tayo Adaramola.

Crystal Palace 2022/23 season preview and prediction: The lesson from last year

There are two key areas where Palace can improve. Only Leeds, Everton and Leicester conceded more set-piece goals last season. The Eagles were solid in open play – just four teams gave up fewer shots per game and only the top four boasted fewer expected goals against – but better organisation from dead balls will be crucial if Palace are to break into the top half.

At the other end, Vieira’s side could be more efficient at fashioning openings. In several games last term Palace had plenty of possession but failed to create chances – their own xG was only the 12th best in the league. With Conor Gallagher heading back to parent club Chelsea, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise must match Wilfried Zaha’s career-best output in front of goal for this team to take the next step.

The coach: Patrick Vieira

(Image credit: PA)

Patrick Vieira may have exceeded even his own expectations last season. The former Arsenal and France midfielder has won Palace fans over not just by introducing an attractive style and overseeing an upturn in results, but through his wholehearted embrace of everything the club stands for.

The owner: Steve Parish

Boyhood Palace fan Steve Parish is a shrewd operator, who will go down as one of the club’s greatest ever chairmen. But, after trying and failing to buy Chelsea earlier this year, the futures of American co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are altogether more uncertain. To be continued.

The mood around Crystal Palace…

Optimistic. Palace used to stumble their way towards safety, but now there is a clear plan in place to be proactive rather than reactive. The team plays with verve, the manager is ambitious and recruitment – from the superb centre-back Marc Guehi to this summer’s arrival of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free – has been terrific. What’s not to like?

The one to watch

(Image credit: Getty)

Ebere Eze only started six league games last season as he eased his way back from an Achilles injury and will be more prominent this term. The 24-year-old can operate from the left or right, at No.10 or as an attack-minded central midfielder as part of a three – his guile should help to improve Palace’s final-third creativity, along with Olise, 20.

Most likely to…

Ditch their Nectar card. Selhurst Park expansion plans have been paused following a dispute with the nearby Sainsbury’s. “They’re holding us to ransom,” lamented chairman Steve Parish. Where’s the nearest Tesco?

Least likely to…

Be involved in another pitch invasion. No one will want to mess with Vieira – just ask that foolish Everton supporter floored by the Palace manager after attempting to antagonise him in April.

The fan's view: Jack Pierce (@JackPierce88 (opens in new tab) )

Last season was far better than a lot of fans feared. An exciting brand of football and great FA Cup run was brilliant reward from Super Pat Vieira’s first campaign.

The big talking point is if and when Wilfried Zaha will sign a new contract. On the back of his best goalscoring season, he’s got a year left.

This season will be different because the air of mystery surrounding a new manager and group of new players is long gone. There’s an air of expectation now.

Our key player will be Ebere Eze. He showed glimpses during the second half of last season after returning from an awful injury.

I won’t be happy unless Marc Guehi goes to the World Cup. Palace’s £18m deal from Chelsea looked better with every minute of Premier League football he played. Wore the armband multiple times last season.

Our most underrated player is Jeffrey Schlupp: diligent and hard-working wherever he plays. Perhaps the squad’s best finisher.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Diogo Jota. Not a fan even before he won a penalty for falling over Vicente Guaita.

I’m least looking forward to playing Liverpool. They’ve battered us constantly over the past few seasons – then they benefited from some very iffy officiating when we were in the game last term.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is as high as I can recall for a Palace boss. His lure for younger, talented players is fantastic.

The one change I’d make would be to fast-forward Selhurst’s redevelopment. Years after plans for a new Main Stand were announced, things haven’t progressed.

We’ll finish top 10. More importantly, above Brighton.

FFT'S VERDICT… 12th

After a fine maiden season for Patrick Vieira, more of the same would be just fine for most Eagles. But hope is here…