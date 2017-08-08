Ex-QPR man Adel Taarabt has lost 10kg and 'learned from his mistakes'

Taarabt made just six appearances for the Serie A club last season, but manager Juric believes he has finally got his act together.

The Genoa boss claims that the 28-year-old has lost weight ahead of the new season, and put in a promising display against Savona in a friendly last week.

“It makes me happy to see him play,” Juric told Il Secolo XIX. “I like those who love football. He’s lost 10 kilos, he asked for another chance and I thought about it for a week before saying yes.

“I’m confident he’s learned from his mistakes.”

A colourful character on and off the pitch, the Morocco international dazzled QPR fans in their 2010/11 Championship promotion season and was revered countrywide.

But his time in west London turned sour and led to loan spells with Fulham and, weirdly, Milan. Upon his return from Italy, Harry Redknapp slammed him for being "three stone overweight" ahead of QPR's 2014/15 campaign.

The enigmatic forward then moved to Benfica (again, weirdly), where he struggled for game time and joined Genoa on an 18-month loan deal.

Could we see Adel sort himself out this season after all? Genoa come up against Cesena in the Coppa Italia on Saturday.

