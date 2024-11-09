Crystal Palace v Everton: How to watch WSL game

Crystal Palace v Everton: A match which could be influential on the relegation battle

Annabel Blanchard of Crystal Palace Women celebrates scoring the second goal for Crystal Palace Women with team mates during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at The King Power Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Leicester, England.
Crystal Palace have performed steadily this season (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Women's Super League in a game which could be crucial in the relegation battle.

The Toffees are currently bottom of the league table on goal difference, sharing the same amount of points with West Ham and Aston Villa.

Palace, who were promoted into the top-flight last season, are just two points ahead in ninth.

Crystal Palace v Everton: How to watch

Megan Finnigan of Everton during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on November 03, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Megan Finnigan is the captain of Everton (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The game will be available for fans to watch on the league's YouTube channel with kick-off scheduled for 2pm GMT.

The TV picks for the top-flight in the UK this weekend are Manchester City v Tottenham and Manchester United v Aston Villa on Sky on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Brian Sorensen, Manager of Everton, looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Everton and West Ham United at Walton Hall Park on October 13, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Brian Sorensen has been in charge of Everton since 2022 (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The match on the BBC will be Liverpool v Chelsea on Sunday.

Games not selected for the TV this season are all shown on the WSL YouTube channel rather than the FA Player.

Palace have had a bumpy start to the season in terms of results but their performances have been impressive.

They held Chelsea 1-0 at half-time before going on to lose 7-0 and held Manchester City 1-0 at the break but then lost 3-0.

If the London club can be consistent over 90 minutes they will be a thoroughly competitive threat. In FourFourTwo's view their inability to continue a rock solid defence over the entire game has allowed teams to break them down, especially in the last 20 minutes of matches.

Palace have also managed to secure a draw against Liverpool and a win against Leicester City.

Everton, meanwhile, are yet to record a win this season but have drawn against West Ham and Arsenal.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.