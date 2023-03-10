Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream and match preview, Saturday March 11, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace v Manchester City is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City will be aiming to put pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal once again when they travel to Crystal Palace.

The Citizens are on a seven-match unbeaten run, winning the last three, but trail the Gunners by five points and might have one eye on next week’s Champions League last-16 clash with RB Leipzig.

Palace risk being dragged into a fiercely contested relegation battle after a run of nine games without a win in the league left them 12th, five points above the drop zone.

City won the first meeting of the season 4-2 in August, when a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen strike gave the visitors a shock lead, only for an Erling Haaland hat-trick and Bernardo Silva goal to secure three points.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Cheick Docuoure misses out for Palace through suspension, while Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson are injured.

Pep Guardiola should have a full squad to choose from, although Phil Foden has struggled recently with a foot problem.

Form

Crystal Palace: LDDDL

Manchester City: WWWDD

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Crystal Palace v Manchester City.

Stadium

Crystal Palace v Manchester City will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace v Manchester City kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab)in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.