Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest and match preview, Sunday 28 May, 4.30pm BST

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live stream? Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown in the UK.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will both be celebrating Premier League survival when they meet on Sunday.

Steve Cooper's side secured their place in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

This could be Roy Hodgson's last match in charge of Palace, although reports suggest the veteran manager could be handed a one-year deal.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, Jeff Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic.

Nottingham Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Chris Wood, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Scott McKenna, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey and Jesse Lingard.

Form

Crystal Palace have taken 17 points from a possible 27 since Hodgson's return to the club.

Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their last five games, but they have the worst away record in the division.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 25,486-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.