Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Southampton is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Patrick Vieira's side will be looking to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham (opens in new tab) in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

Palace (opens in new tab) reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last term and will probably take the competition seriously again this time around.

Rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, Nathan Jones may conclude that Southampton (opens in new tab) have bigger fish to fry.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Crystal Palace will be unable to call upon the services of James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Tyrick Mitchell and Sam Johnstone.

Southampton will have to make do without Tino Livramento, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott, Alex McCarthy and Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Form

Palace have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League, the exception being a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on New Year's Eve.

Southampton are in even worse form, having lost six games on the bounce in the top flight.

Referee

Darren Bond will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Southampton.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Southampton will be played at the 25,456-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Southampton kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 January in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. You can use a VPN to get around that.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.



International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.