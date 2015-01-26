Dynamo: "City Gent or Billy Bantam? Ooh, that’s tough"

Phil Parkinson or Paul Jewell? Ooh. I’m going to have to say Phil Parkinson. He’s doing all right, isn’t he?

Bradford back at Wembley or a sell-out at the O2 Arena?

It would have to be Bradford to get to Wembley again. That’s because the stage show I’m working on isn’t ready yet!

The League Cup quarter-final penalty shootout win over Arsenal or the semi-final success over Aston Villa?

It’s got to be beating Arsenal, really. The Villa win was monumental but for a team like Bradford, beating Arsenal is a bragging point. Plus I’ve got a lot of mates who are Arsenal fans. I should have put a bet on.

City Gent or Billy Bantam?

Ooh, that’s a tough one. The City Gent is for the hardcore fan. So many of my friends growing up had the City Gent tattooed on their arm. I’m going to have to go for the City Gent.

Dean Windass or Nakhi Wells?

Nakhi Wells. He was the standout star last season – definitely one to watch. I’ve met him: really nice guy.

Bradford’s great escape or Houdini’s great escapes?

I’ve got to say Houdini. He’s one of the most amazing magicians who ever lived.

Card trick or hat-trick? Ooh... hat-trick. Anyone can learn a card trick, but to get a hat-trick you need to play some bloody good football

Valley Parade or the Magic Circle?

Valley Parade, for the atmosphere. The Bradford fans are louder anyway. We’ve got a good fanbase.

Leeds United or Huddersfield Town?

If I had to choose one, I’d say Huddersfield Town are the bigger rivals. One of my best mates is a Huddersfield fan. So I’ll say that for him!

Card trick or hat-trick?

Ooh... hat-trick. Anyone can learn a card trick, but to get a hat-trick you need to play some bloody good football.

Phil Parkinson or Paul Jewell?

Ooh. I’m going to have to say Phil Parkinson. He’s doing all right, isn’t he?

Reveal all your magic secrets or Bradford getting relegated to the Conference?

Sorry Bradford, you’ll have to get relegated! [Laughs] But they’d get back up there. I think we’re going to get back into the Premier League one day.

This interview originally appeared in the December 2013 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe!