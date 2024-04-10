Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad: Felix Sanchez's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad is set to be announced ahead of the tournament in the United States, and they'll be quietly confident of causing an upset.

Drawn into a group containing Mexico, Jamaica and Venezuela, there's no reason why Ecuador can't comfortably reach the knockout stages - especially when considering the quality in their squad. Young, vibrant and bursting with ability, this year could feasibly see Ecuador secure their best-ever Copa America finish.

Indeed, Moises Caicedo is joined by former Brighton team-mate Pervis Estupinan, highly-rated Pierro Hincapie and Ipswich's exciting Jeremy Sarmiento, with 16-year-old and Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez all forming the team.

Plus, the experienced Enner Valencia knits the entire team together, though the former West Ham United man missed the latest games through injury.

Ecuador's squad

Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Hernán Galíndez (Huracán)

GK: Javier Burrai (Barcelona)

GK: Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito)

DF: Félix Torres (Corinthians)

DF: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Robert Arboleda (São Paulo)

DF: Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton & Hove Albion)

DF: José Hurtado (Red Bull Bragantino)

DF: Aníbal Chalá (Barcelona)

DF: Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Prague)

DF: Leonardo Realpe (Red Bull Bragantino)

DF: Joel Ordóñez (Club Brugge)

MF: José Cifuentes (Cruzeiro)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes)

MF: John Yeboah (Raków Częstochowa)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Al-Sadd)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town)

MF: Ángel Mena (León)

MF: Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)

MF: Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle)

MF: Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro)

MF: Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

MF: Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge)

FW: Jordy Caicedo (Atlas)

FW: Allen Obando (Barcelona)

The Ecuador squad for their March friendlies against Guatemala and Italy.

Ecuador fixtures and results

September 7, Argentina 1–0 Ecuador, Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

September 12, Ecuador 2–1 Uruguay, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

October 12, Bolivia 1–2 Ecuador, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

October 17, Ecuador 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

November 16, Venezuela 0–0 Ecuador, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela

November 21, Ecuador 1–0 Chile, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

March 21, Ecuador 2–0 Guatemala, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, United States

March 24, Ecuador 0–2 Italy, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, United States

Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been announced yet.

Ecuador manager: Felix Sanchez

Ecuador manager Felix Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanchez spent a decade of his early career as Barcelona youth team coach, before taking charge of Aspire Academy in Qatar. The Spaniard then moved into the national team setup in Qatar, working in the U19 and U23 teams before being promoted to the men's senior national manager. His five years in charge were successful, winning the 2019 Asian Cup, though losing all three games at their home World Cup hurt. Sanchez was appointed Ecuador manager in March 2023.

Ecuador's star player

Moises Caicedo

Caciedo will be key to Ecuador's chances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though he's still only 22, Caicedo has cemented his place in the Ecuador squad as their most important player. Put simply, if he performs, so does his team. While there are more experienced players within the team, Caicedo drives Ecuador forward with his energy and skill, acting as a beacon for others to find him in tight situations and times of need.

