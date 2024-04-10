Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad: Felix Sanchez's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad is set to be announced ahead of the tournament in the United States, and they'll be quietly confident of causing an upset.
Drawn into a group containing Mexico, Jamaica and Venezuela, there's no reason why Ecuador can't comfortably reach the knockout stages - especially when considering the quality in their squad. Young, vibrant and bursting with ability, this year could feasibly see Ecuador secure their best-ever Copa America finish.
Indeed, Moises Caicedo is joined by former Brighton team-mate Pervis Estupinan, highly-rated Pierro Hincapie and Ipswich's exciting Jeremy Sarmiento, with 16-year-old and Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez all forming the team.
Plus, the experienced Enner Valencia knits the entire team together, though the former West Ham United man missed the latest games through injury.
Ecuador's squad
Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies
- GK: Hernán Galíndez (Huracán)
- GK: Javier Burrai (Barcelona)
- GK: Alexander Domínguez (LDU Quito)
- DF: Félix Torres (Corinthians)
- DF: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen)
- DF: Robert Arboleda (São Paulo)
- DF: Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- DF: Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- DF: José Hurtado (Red Bull Bragantino)
- DF: Aníbal Chalá (Barcelona)
- DF: Ángelo Preciado (Sparta Prague)
- DF: Leonardo Realpe (Red Bull Bragantino)
- DF: Joel Ordóñez (Club Brugge)
- MF: José Cifuentes (Cruzeiro)
- MF: Carlos Gruezo (San Jose Earthquakes)
- MF: John Yeboah (Raków Częstochowa)
- MF: Gonzalo Plata (Al-Sadd)
- MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Ipswich Town)
- MF: Ángel Mena (León)
- MF: Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle)
- MF: Joao Ortiz (Independiente del Valle)
- MF: Alan Franco (Atlético Mineiro)
- MF: Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)
- MF: Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge)
- FW: Jordy Caicedo (Atlas)
- FW: Allen Obando (Barcelona)
The Ecuador squad for their March friendlies against Guatemala and Italy.
Ecuador fixtures and results
September 7, Argentina 1–0 Ecuador, Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina
September 12, Ecuador 2–1 Uruguay, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador
October 12, Bolivia 1–2 Ecuador, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia
October 17, Ecuador 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador
November 16, Venezuela 0–0 Ecuador, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela
November 21, Ecuador 1–0 Chile, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador
March 21, Ecuador 2–0 Guatemala, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, United States
March 24, Ecuador 0–2 Italy, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, United States
Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad numbers
The Ecuador Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been announced yet.
Ecuador manager: Felix Sanchez
Sanchez spent a decade of his early career as Barcelona youth team coach, before taking charge of Aspire Academy in Qatar. The Spaniard then moved into the national team setup in Qatar, working in the U19 and U23 teams before being promoted to the men's senior national manager. His five years in charge were successful, winning the 2019 Asian Cup, though losing all three games at their home World Cup hurt. Sanchez was appointed Ecuador manager in March 2023.
Ecuador's star player
Moises Caicedo
Though he's still only 22, Caicedo has cemented his place in the Ecuador squad as their most important player. Put simply, if he performs, so does his team. While there are more experienced players within the team, Caicedo drives Ecuador forward with his energy and skill, acting as a beacon for others to find him in tight situations and times of need.
FAQs
How many players are Ecuador allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
