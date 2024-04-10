Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad: Fernando Batista's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad is going to be announced in the coming weeks
The Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad is taking shape and close to being finalised, with the next tournament just mere weeks away.
While Venezuela's best-ever finish at Copa America came in 2011, when they managed to come fourth, La Vinotinto would be forgiven for having mild optimism heading into this summer's affair.
Indeed, drawn into a group containing Mexico, Ecuador and Jamaica could be a lot worse for the minnows, while they do have a few players in their squad capable of stepping up on the big stage.
Plus, Venezuela reached the quarter-finals after finishing second in their group the last time USA hosted the tournament in 2016, finishing level on points with Mexico and beating Uruguay and Jamaica to reach the knockouts. While they lost 4-1 to Argentina in the quarters, there's a reason to be positive for Venezuela.
Venezuela's squad
Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's fixtures
- GK: Rafael Romo (Universidad Católica)
- GK: Alain Baroja (Always Ready)
- GK: Joel Graterol (América de Cali)
- GK: José Contreras (Águilas Doradas)
- DF: Alexander González (Emelec)
- DF: Wilker Ángel (Criciúma)
- DF: Yordan Osorio (Parma)
- DF: Nahuel Ferraresi (Sao Paulo)
- DF: Miguel Navarro (Talleres)
- DF: Christian Makoun (Anorthosis Famagusta)
- DF: Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad)
- DF: Teo Quintero (Deinze)
- DF: Renne Rivas (Caracas)
- DF: Carlos Vivas (Deportivo Táchira)
- MF: Tomás Rincón (Santos)
- MF: Rómulo Otero (Santos)
- MF: Darwin Machís (Cádiz)
- MF: Jhon Murillo (Atlas)
- MF: Jefferson Savarino (Botafogo)
- MF: Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse)
- MF: José Martínez (Philadelphia Union)
- MF: Edson Castillo (Kaizer Chiefs)
- MF: Daniel Pereira (Austin FC)
- MF: Telasco Segovia (Casa Pia)
- MF: Kervin Andrade (Fortaleza)
- MF: Jesús Bueno (Philadelphia Union)
- MF: Matías Lacava (Vizela)
- MF: Bryant Ortega (Caracas)
- FW: Salomón Rondón (Pachuca)
- FW: Sergio Córdova (Sochi)
- FW: Jan Hurtado (LDU Quito)
- FW: Jhonder Cádiz (Famalicão)
- FW: Jovanny Bolívar (Huesca)
Venezuela's squad which played against Italy and Guatemala in two friendlies in March.
Venezuela fixtures and results
September 7, Colombia 1–0 Venezuela, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia
September 12, Venezuela 1–0 Paraguay, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela
October 12, Brazil 1–1 Venezuela, Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá, Brazil
October 17, Venezuela 3–0 Chile, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela
November 16, Venezuela 0–0 Ecuador, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela
November 21, Peru 1–1 Venezuela, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
March 21, Venezuela 1–2 Italy, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, United States
March 24, Guatemala 0–0 Venezuela, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, United States
Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad numbers
The Venezuela Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been confirmed by the nation yet.
Venezuela manager: Fernando Batista
The Venezuela national team is Batista's first job as head coach of a senior team, having previously worked with the junior age groups in both the Armenia and Argentina national setup. The Argentinian worked under Jose Pekerman for two years as the former manager's assistant, before being promoted in March 2023.
This will be the 53-year-old's first tournament as manager.
Venezuela's star player
Andre Carrillo
Though now 34, Rondon is still a handful when performing at his best. The towering centre-forward is undoubtedly Venezuela's best opportunity at scoring goals - even more so considering none of the other strikers in the latest squad has ever netted for the national team - meaning all the pressure will be on the former West Brom, Newcastle and Everton striker.
FAQs
How many players are Venezuela allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
