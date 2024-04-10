Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad: Heimir Hallgrimsson's latest team ahead of the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
The Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad for the tournament in the USA will be announced soon

Jamaica players celebrate after a first half goal by defender Dexter Lembikisa (#2)during the Concacaf Nations League third place match between Panama and Jamaica on March 24, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks by manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, who has been tinkering with his side recently.

Premier League stars Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio and Ethan Pinnock were all left out of their most recent side, though they should all make the Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad. If they do, their experience in top flight football could prove vital to their Caribbean nation's chances in the United States.

