Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad: Heimir Hallgrimsson's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks by manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, who has been tinkering with his side recently.

Premier League stars Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio and Ethan Pinnock were all left out of their most recent side, though they should all make the Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad. If they do, their experience in top flight football could prove vital to their Caribbean nation's chances in the United States.

Having reached the semi-finals of the Gold Cup last year, Jamaica will fancy their chances, too. This will be just their third-ever Copa America appearance, though, having previously featured in the 2015 and 2016 tournaments. They failed to make it out of the group stages, but things are different this time around.

Jamaica qualified automatically for Copa America 2024 by reaching the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals, and have been drawn into a group containing Ecuador, Mexico and Venezuela.

Jamaica's squad

Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

GK: Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive FC)

GK: Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant)

DF: Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union)

DF: Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic)

DF: Richard King (ÍBV)

DF: Dexter Lembikisa (Heart of Midlothian)

DF: Greg Leigh (Oxford United)

DF: Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)

DF: Tayvon Gray (New York City FC)

MF: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham)

MF: Daniel Johnson (Stoke City)

MF: Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City)

MF: Kasey Palmer (Coventry City)

MF: Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic)

FW: Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragücü)

FW: Shamar Nicholson (Clermont)

FW: Cory Burke (New York Red Bulls)

FW: Romario Williams (Hartford Athletic)

FW: Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq)

FW: Jamal Lowe (Swansea City)

FW: Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens)

The Jamaica squad for their March Nations League games against USA and Panama.

Jamaica fixtures and results

September 8, Jamaica 1–0 Honduras, Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

September 12, Jamaica 2–2 Haiti, Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

October 12, Grenada 1–4 Jamaica, Kirani James Athletic Stadium, St. George's, Grenada

October 15, Haiti 2–3 Jamaica, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

November 11, Guatemala 0–0 Jamaica, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, United States

November 18, Jamaica 1–2 Canada, Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

November 21, Canada 2–3 Jamaica, BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

March 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0–1 Jamaica, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

March 3, Trinidad and Tobago 0–0 Jamaica, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

March 21, United States 3–1 (a.e.t.) Jamaica, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

March 24, Panama 0–1 Jamaica, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Jamaica Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been announced yet.

Jamaica manager: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Hallgrimsson worked for over a decade at IBV in his native Iceland across both the men's and women's teams before moving into the national team setup, where he managed that famous Euro 2016 scalp over England in the last 16. After a World Cup appearance in 2018, the 56-year-old then left for Qatari side Al-Arabi before being appointed Jamaica manager in September 2022.

Jamaica's star player

Leon Bailey

Bailey is devastating on his day (Image credit: Getty Images)

On his day, Leon Bailey is one of the most-feared wingers in European football with his blistering pace and sharp dribbling skills. While he was left out of their most recent squad, if the Aston Villa man is included for Copa America he could be integral to any success they might have.

Plus, he's managed double figures in goals and assists in the Premier League this term, highlighting his efficiency in front of goal and laying on his team-mates.

