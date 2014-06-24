England not completely pointless: how Stats Zone saw Costa Rica 0-0 England

England bowed out and Costa Rica went through after an interesting if somewhat uneventful clash in Belo Horizonte. Roy Hodgson made nine changes, while Costa Rica were very unlikely to give up their lead of the group.

Costa Rica started slightly stronger - but only slightly: just after the 15-minute mark the Central Americans had 51% possession but the teams' passing stats were virtually identical - and indeed in the attacking third they had each completed 9 of 17 attempted passes.

By half-time England were shading the possession (51%) and passing statistics, especially in the final third (England completing 31 of 51 passes to Costa Rican's 18 of 33).

Not uncoincidentally, England had had more shots, although 0 on target.

The dribbling statistics showed displayed how committed England were to exciting attacking football - perhaps too much so, judging by Ross Barkley's failed attempt just outside his own area.

England were busy off the ball too, with almost twice as many interceptions.

The Player Influence screen showed how narrow England's midfield was, although Adam Lallana and James Milner had switched wings occasionally.

Frank Lampard was easily England's best passer (36 of 38 completed, a 95% rate); the next highest non-defender was Jack Wilshere, with only half that many completed passes.

England came out strongly after half-time - the passing stats for those first eight minutes were Costa Rica 5 completed of 13, England 36 of 45.

Left-back Luke Shaw ramped up his involvement after half-time: within 20 minutes he had almost matched his number of first-half passes. However, ol' man Lampard was still the daddy.

In the dying stages, England rather lost shape after the substitutions - Raheem Sterling for Lallana, and especially Steve Gerrard for Jack Wilshere and Wayne Rooney for Milner.

By the final whistle England had had twice as many shots but only 1 of their 8 was on target.

England ended up with 56.5% possession, completing 392 of their passes (82%) to Costa Rica's 290 (77%).

Hodgson's men also completed twice as many passes in the final third.

England stood up well to take-ons, stopping 8 of Costa Rica's 9 attempts, and tried 18 themselves.

Shaw was increasingly impressive down the left, but top passer was Lampard - only Gary Cahill (61 of 72) came within 25 completed passes of him.

Facts and figures

England failed to register a shot on target in this match until the 80th minute (via Wayne Rooney).

This is the first time Costa Rica have failed to net against a European side at the World Cup (in 8 matches).

England have now had 11 goalless draws in World Cup history, more than any other side.

Roy Hodgson has now gone 5 games without a World Cup win (2 with Switzerland and 3 with England)

Frank Lampard has now had 40 shots at World Cups without ever being credited with a goal.

This was the 14th time Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard appeared in a tournament game together.

Their first tournament appearance together came 10 years and 11 days ago (at Euro 2004).

There have been just 5 England goals in their last 8 World Cup games.

One point is England’s lowest ever points haul at a World Cup group stage.

Analyse Costa Rica 0-0 England with Stats Zone