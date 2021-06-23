Euro 2020 – Matthijs de Ligt: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

De Ligt will be hoping for a triumphant summer with the Netherlands at the European Championship.

The defender has won 29 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2017.

The Netherlands claimed nine points from nine in the group phase of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

De Ligt and his team-mates are safely through to the round of 16, where they will face one of the third-place finishers.

Which club does Matthijs de Ligt play for?

De Ligt plays his club football for Juventus, having joined the club in the summer of 2019.

The central defender has made 75 appearances for the Bianconeri in all competitions, and has won one Serie A title and one Coppa Italia during his time at the club.

De Ligt previously represented Ajax, for whom he made 117 appearances during three years in the first-team squad.

The centre-back came through Ajax's academy, having joined the club's youth ranks at the age of nine.

How old is Matthijs de Ligt?

De Ligt was born on 12 August 1999. He is 21 years old.

What is Matthijs de Ligt's squad number?

De Ligt will wear the No.3 shirt for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. At club level for Juventus, he wears the No.4.

What is Matthijs de Ligt's net worth?

De Ligt has an estimated net worth of £8.1m, according to wtfoot.com.

What is Matthijs de Ligt's contract length?

De Ligt's contract runs until the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal upon moving to the Allianz Stadium in 2019.

What is Matthijs de Ligt's salary?

De Ligt earns an estimated £214,000 per week at Juventus, according to salarysport.com.