Euro 2020 – who is Spain’s manager?

Luis Enrique will lead Spain at Euro 2020, after briefly stepping down from his managerial post for personal reasons.

His long-time assistant, Roberto Moreno, led the team in his absence, but was then dismissed by Enrique amid accusations of disloyalty for wanting the job on a permanent basis.

It was under Moreno’s watch that Spain qualified for the Euros, topping their group ahead of Sweden after going 10 matches unbeaten.

Enrique, who won 62 caps for his country during a stellar playing career, returned to his role in November 2019.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder went to three World Cups and one European Championship with the national team during his 11 years as a regular.

After retiring in 2004, Enrique had a break from football before returning to manage the Barcelona B team.

He then spent a season each at Roma and Celta Vigo, heading back to the Nou Camp as first-team manager in May 2014.

Enrique won the treble in his first year, beating Juventus 3-1 in the Champions League final to add to the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles that had already been secured.

A fearsome forward line of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi continued to deliver success, with a league and cup double wrapped up in the next season.

Enrique left at the end of his contract in June 2017, having failed to deliver a third consecutive title for Barcelona.

He took up the Spain job after an underwhelming World Cup beset by difficulties, starting when Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament.

The squad chosen by Enrique for the Euros has attracted plenty of comment and criticism, with Sergio Ramos left out, no representation for Real Madrid and just 24 players named in total.

Spain have been drawn in Group E alongside Slovakia, Sweden and Poland, and are expected to feature in the latter stages of the tournament.