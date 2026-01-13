Manchester United to appoint Michael Carrick: Here's the full coaching team behind the new boss

Manchester United are set to appoint Michael Carrick as their interim head coach

Manchester United are preparing to announce former midfielder Michael Carrick as the club's interim head coach.

The Red Devils parted ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this month, after the 40-year-old refused to budge on his ideology of playing a three-at-the-back system at Old Trafford.

Hitting out at bosses Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, Amorim was relieved of his duties to the sum of £11m, with Carrick now set to be appointed, alongside a whole mish-mash of coaches, to oversee the rest of the campaign at Manchester United.

Michael Carrick set to be appointed as Manchester United interim head coach today

Carrick, who left Middlesbrough back in June 2025, is set to succeed Amorim in the hot seat, with INEOS postponing their decision on a new permanent head coach until the summer.

For United, there is little left to shout about, having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town and, only this weekend, eliminated by Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many names have been thrown around as to who will join Carrick in the dugout, with Darren Fletcher, the club's current interim boss, set to retake the reins with the club's Under-18s.

Fletcher is still only at the start of his coaching career and has so far seen success with Manchester United's academy side.

It looks like Under-21 boss Travis Binnion is set to continue in the dugout alongside Carrick, as well as experienced defender Jonny Evans, with the pair having worked under Fletcher so far during games against Burnley and Brighton.

Jonathan Woodgate, who worked as Carrick's no.2 at the Riverside, is set to be appointed as assistant again until the end of the season, with former England coach Steve Holland also set to be brought in to help the group.

Jonathan Woodgate is set to be appointed as Carrick's right-hand man (Image credit: PA Images)

Woodgate has also coached Bournemouth, and given that he can speak Spanish, players such as Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro will benefit from this.

FourFourTwo understands Carrick's appointment at Manchester United will be made official later today.