Euro 2020 – Who is N'Golo Kante's wife and does he have kids?

N'Golo Kante is expected to be a key player for France at this summer's European Championship.

Didier Deschamps' side won the World Cup three years ago and are now looking to add another trophy to their collection.

France won this tournament in 1984 and 2000, and are seeking to become European champions for the third time.

Kante will be integral to their chances of success, particularly after his fine season at club level.

The all-action midfielder helped Chelsea win the Champions League and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He now has more international honours in his sights, with France the bookmakers' favourites to triumph at Euro 2020.

Kante will be supported in his endeavours by his family, including his mother and siblings.

The former Leicester star will also be cheered on by his wife, Jude Littler. The couple like to keep their private life under wraps, so not much is known about Littler. Kante does not have any children.

France got their campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich.

A Mats Hummels own goal was the difference between the two teams in that Group F opener.

France will book their place in the round of 16 if they beat Hungary on Saturday.

Les Bleus will then conclude the group phase against Portugal on Wednesday evening.

Portugal are the reigning European champions, having beaten France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016.

Deschamps' side were the favourites to win that game, which took place at the Stade de France, but Eder's goal in injury time earned Portugal the victory.

France will be hoping to avenge that defeat when the two teams go head-to-head at Euro 2020, although Deschamps could rest some of his key players if his team is already through.

Kante will win his 47th France cap if he appears in the match against Hungary this weekend.