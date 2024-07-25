Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?
We're looking for every club in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga
It's time for today's football quiz – and we want you to name every club in Europe's top five leagues.
It's not just England that dominates football, after all. The Premier League is closely followed by leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.
With the 2024/25 season almost upon us, how many teams can you name from each?
We've grouped together each of the leagues – so you're looking for 20 teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, and 18 teams from Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.
All in all, that's 15 minutes on the clock, 96 clubs to guess. We'll accept some shorter versions of the team names in specific cases
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends. Go!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?
Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team?
Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?
Quiz! Can you name the cities with the 20 biggest football stadiums in the world?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.