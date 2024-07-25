Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?

It's time for today's football quiz – and we want you to name every club in Europe's top five leagues.

It's not just England that dominates football, after all. The Premier League is closely followed by leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

With the 2024/25 season almost upon us, how many teams can you name from each?

We've grouped together each of the leagues – so you're looking for 20 teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, and 18 teams from Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

All in all, that's 15 minutes on the clock, 96 clubs to guess. We'll accept some shorter versions of the team names in specific cases

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends. Go!

