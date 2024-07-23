The Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit is out - and there's plenty of changes to get excited about

Adidas' Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit looks fantastic, as the Midlanders make the switch to the Three Stripes

(Image credit: Adidas/Aston Villa)
The Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit is out, with Adidas having taking over from Castore in the manufacturing duties.

After issues with previous brand Castore, including a “wet look” on shirts, Villa will hope that Adidas fulfil the club's requirements now they're back in Europe and looking to shock even more opponents in the new term.

(Image credit: Adidas/Aston Villa)

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 