The Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit is out - and there's plenty of changes to get excited about

The Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit is out, with Adidas having taking over from Castore in the manufacturing duties.

After issues with previous brand Castore, including a “wet look” on shirts, Villa will hope that Adidas fulfil the club's requirements now they're back in Europe and looking to shock even more opponents in the new term.

And they're set to look good doing so at Villa Park, with their latest design an instant classic.

The Aston Villa 2023/24 home kit

Adidas Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Aston Villa)

Aston Villa's switch to Adidas signals a new dawn for the club: they're in the Champions League, they have the Three Stripes on the shoulders and, most notably, there's a new crest for the club, too.

In 2022, Aston Villa decided to change their classic crest to a roundel, retaining the star to reflect their European Cup win and lion pointing a different way. After just two years, though, the Villains have returned to something slightly more traditional, with the club name now towards the bottom while the lion is back pointing left and in yellow.

Solid claret features on the main part of the shirt, while the shoulders and arms are the club's traditional blue. What isn't necessarily clear from the outset is the texturing on the shirt, offering slightly more depth to the kit that helps make it look fantastic.

With the 2024/25 season set to celebrate their 150th anniversary, Aston Villa have highlighted the event through an elegant calligraphy on the back neck of the shirt, with 'AV 150' written.

Chris Heck, president of business at Aston Villa, said: “We are immensely proud to unveil our new playing kit which marks the start of not only a landmark partnership with one of the world’s most recognisable sports brands but an historic year for our football club.

“The new jerseys feature the latest adidas technology and have been developed in close collaboration with Aston Villa’s men’s and women’s teams.”

Aston Villa will wear the new kit for the first time on July 27, during a pre-season friendly with Columbus Crew.

For their first two games of pre-season, against Walsall and Spartak Trnava, Villa wore a special kit that will be unreleased to fans, featuring similar elements that can now be seen on the new kit.

Adidas Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit (Image credit: Adidas/Aston Villa)

Adidas Aston Villa 2024/25 home kit Signalling in a new era at Villa Park in expert fashion Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Claret/sky blue/white Sizes available: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + The Three Stripes on the blue shoulders just work perfectly + Extremely clean design Reasons to avoid - Orange arm sponsor ruins the aesthetic somewhat

