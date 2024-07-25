Arsenal turn attention to €50m man to become third summer signing, as Mikel Arteta focusses on experience: report

Arsenal are targeting an experienced midfielder to join the club this summer, as loose knots are now being tied up in the deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian centre-back is currently undergoing a medical at Arsenal, after an agreement was reached between the Gunners and Bologna for a £42m fee.

With David Raya having completed his permanent switch from Brentford earlier this summer, Arsenal have now started focusing on other targets - and one is at the forefront of the club's thinking for the final week of July.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal's attention is now focussed on bringing in Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, with the Spaniard set to add more experience to the Arsenal midfield.

While Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both players Mikel Arteta has relied upon in the Premier League, it seems he wants a defensive midfielder who is slightly more dynamic, while still retaining the same on-the-ball qualities.

The report suggests that Arsenal will face competition from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, though Merino's preference is to make a return to the Premier League.

Merino while playing for Real Sociedad (Image credit: Alamy)

Merino previously spent a season at Newcastle United in the 2017/18 season, playing 25 times in total for the Magpies. At the end of the season he left for Real Sociedad, where he has ultimately gone from strength to strength, earning him a spot in the Euro 2024-winning Spain squad.

The 28-year-old bagged the winner in the quarter-final against Germany and featured in every game for Luis de la Fuente's side - though only once as a starting player. Still, Merino is a technically brilliant player who would add another aspect to the Gunners' style if they manage to secure his signature.

Merino with the Euro 2024 trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt values the Real Sociedad man at €50m, but with just a year remaining on his current deal and considering his age, it's likely Arsenal will attempt to sign him for slightly cheaper.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a transfer that would certainly make sense. Merino is a quality player who would be able to implement Arteta's vision with ease, while he offers more legs in the centre of the pitch than the likes of Jorginho.

