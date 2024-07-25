Arsenal turn attention to €50m man to become third summer signing, as Mikel Arteta focusses on experience: report

Arsenal have completed two signings so far - with a third already being lined up

Head Coach Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth pre-season friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 24, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are targeting an experienced midfielder to join the club this summer, as loose knots are now being tied up in the deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian centre-back is currently undergoing a medical at Arsenal, after an agreement was reached between the Gunners and Bologna for a £42m fee. 

