Euro 2024: Is Kieran Trippier fit to start against Denmark?

England beat Serbia 1-0 – but it remains to be seen if Kieran Trippier will be fit to start against Denmark.

England moved top of Group C courtesy of the narrow win but there were concerns towards the end of the match when Tripper went down with no one around him.

The Newcastle full-back was able to finish the game but there were worries he could have picked up an injury, especially with first-choice left-back Luke Shaw having not played since February 18 and still working his way back to full fitness.

Is Kieran Trippier fit to play against Denmark at Euro 2024?

Southgate has confirmed that Trippier was simply feeling the strain of an intense match and that the issue is not a concern.

“Just a bit of cramp really. I mean, that's his first 90 minutes in months and to play the way he did just shows what an incredible character he is for us,” Southgate told talkSPORT.

The 33-year-old is likely to start Thursday’s second game against Denmark in Frankfurt and has spoken about the team’s determination to pick up all three points and secure a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

“We’re not thinking about a point,” said Trippier. “We want to go into the Denmark game and we want to win. That’s our only focus.

“We don’t want to focus on anything else further than that. We know Denmark are a very good side, good quality players, so now the most important thing is we recover as a team and then we focus on Denmark.”

