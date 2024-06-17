Euro 2024: Is Kieran Trippier fit to start against Denmark?

England manager Gareth Southgate has delivered an update on the fitness of defender Kieran Trippier ahead of the Euro 2024 Group C clash against Denmark

Injury to Kieran Trippier of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 group C match between Serbia and England at Veltins Arena on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
(Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

England beat Serbia 1-0 – but it remains to be seen if Kieran Trippier will be fit to start against Denmark.

England moved top of Group C courtesy of the narrow win but there were concerns towards the end of the match when Tripper went down with no one around him. 

