Liverpool get Roma; Arsenal draw Atletico Madrid in European semi-finals

Liverpool's reward for their impressive quarter-final victory over Premier League rivals Manchester City is an enticing semi-final against Barcelona's conquerors Roma.

The Reds beat Pep Guardiola's champions-in-waiting with victories in both legs, culminating in a stunning 5-1 aggregate scoreline – and now they'll face Roma, who they last played in the 2001/02 group stage.

The two sides also clashed in the 1984 final on Roman soil, when Liverpool won on penalties.

That means Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid in a huge semi-final showdown.

The first legs will be played on April 24 and 25, and the second legs on May 1 and 2.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners made it through to the final four after seeing off CSKA Moscow 6-3 on aggregate, hammering the Russian side 4-1 in the first leg before surviving a scare to claim a 2-2 draw in the return fixture. CSKA had grabbed a two-goal lead inside 50 minutes of the second leg, but late goals from Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey eased nerves and sent Arsene Wenger's side through.

In other fixture, Marseille will face Salzburg, who triumphed over RB Leipzig and Lazio respectively.

The first legs will be played on April 26; the second on May 3, 2018.

Arsenal reached the UEFA Cup final in 2000 when they lost to Galatasaray on penalties – their previous appearance in this competition, having qualified for the Champions League every season since then.

With a top-four finish out of sight in the Premier League, victory in this competition is the Gunners' only pathway for a return to Europe's premier competition.

