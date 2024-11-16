Everton v Liverpool: How to watch WSL Merseyside derby

Everton v Liverpool will see the Merseyside derby in the Women's Super League hosted for the final time at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees are building a new stadium and so Everton women will run out at the iconic Goodison for the last time this weekend.

Everton head into the match a desperate side in need of at least a point against their rivals.

Everton v Liverpool: What has happened to the Toffees?

Brian Sorensen, middle, is trying to steer Everton back on track (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports. The broadcaster is showing the game on their football, Premier League and showcase channels. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm GMT.

Everton are currently bottom of the table with no wins from seven games so far this season.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard has encouraged his players to not focus on the occasion (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A multitude of reasons is behind their poor form, including their inability to score goals. They have scored two in the WSL this campaign with one an own goal from an opposition player.

Everton manager Brian Sorensen said: "When I started looking at English football as a young kid you always heard how tough it was to go and play at Goodison Park. It’s legendary.

"We want to win this so badly. It’s a derby but we also want to get the first win of the season. We are hoping to get that success and kickstart the season."

Everton face tough opposition in their Merseyside rivals Liverpool, who are having a solid season.

Liverpool will come away with all three points from the derby, in FourFourTwo's view. The Reds have put out some good performances, while Everton are yet to impress.

Matt Beard's team are sixth after two wins, three draws and two losses.

It is not as good a haul as they have experienced in recent seasons with the club finishing fourth last campaign but Liverpool have the time to build towards the top four once again.

Beard is aware that the occasion may get the best of the players though with it being played at Goodison. Addressing supporters on the club website he said: "We are well aware that this will be one of the last derbies ever to be played at Goodison Park, but our only concern is going there and getting three points on Sunday.

"It’s like anything, you’ve got to play the game and not the occasion. We know our supporters will be loud and get behind the team, and we hope to make you proud."