Everton vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Looking for an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Bournemouth is being shown by Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Everton will secure Premier League survival if they beat Bournemouth on Sunday, but dropped points here would open the door to Leicester and Leeds.

The Toffees are two points clear of the bottom three as things stand, but they have an inferior goal difference to Leicester.

A draw with Bournemouth would see Everton relegated to the Championship if Leicester beat West Ham or if Leeds defeat Tottenham by three clear goals or more. The stakes could not be higher for Sean Dyche's side.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will have to make do without Dominic Calvert-Lewin Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson. Tom Davies, Ben Godfrey and Vitalii Mykolenko will need to be assessed.

Bournemouth, who have nothing left to play, cannot call upon Antoine Semenyo, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas. Hamed Traore and Phil Billing could undergo late fitness tests.

Form

Everton have won only one of their last 10 games, while they have not triumphed at Goodison Park for two and a half months.

Bournemouth have lost back-to-back matches since they preserved their top-flight status under Gary O'Neil.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Everton vs Bournemouth.

Stadium

Everton vs Bournemouth will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 May in the UK. The game is being shown live in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.