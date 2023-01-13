Everton vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Saturday 14 January, 3pm GMT

Looking for an Everton vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Southampton is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Everton (opens in new tab) are in desperate need of a win after a dismal run of form has left Frank Lampard under significant pressure.

Southampton (opens in new tab) have won back-to-back games in cup competitions, and they now need to carry that form into the Premier League.

This is a crunch clash at the bottom of the table, with the Saints having the chance to move level on points with their opponents.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will have to make do without James Garner, Nathan Patterson, Alex Iwobi, Andros Townsend and Michael Keane.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott, Tino Livramento and Alex McCarthy, but Carlos Alcaraz could make his debut after joining the club this week.

Form

Everton have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions after a 3-1 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup last time out.

Southampton's 2-0 victory over Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the EFL Cup on Wednesday has helped to lift the mood at St Mary's, but they have lost six matches in a row in the Premier League.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Everton vs Southampton.

Stadium

Everton vs Southampton will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Southampton kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 January in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

