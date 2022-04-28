Exclusive: Ben Foster reveals who he would select as Manchester United's goalkeeper next season

A new manager is on the way this summer and Manchester United fans are excitedly anticipating a new era, with Erik ten Hag set to make sweeping changes to the squad.

While many positions need an injection of talent, the same can't be said of United's goalkeeper department. The Red Devils boast two top quality stoppers, with David De Gea and Dean Henderson both keen to be the club's No.1 next season. De Gea has been the first choice again this term, but some fans would like to see Henderson, who excelled on loan at Sheffield United in the past, given the nod instead.

With the debate over who should be Ten Hag's first choice next season ongoing, FFT spoke to a former Manchester United ad current Watford gloveman, Ben Foster, to get the opinion of man who's been in a similar position before.

"I've been reading a bit about this a lot lately," said Foster, who spoke to FourFourTwo about his playing career as well as his hit Spotify Original podcast Fozcast. "It's a hot topic. The goalkeeping department is probably the thing that they least need to worry about. The only thing I'd say is that David De Gea is tried and proven for United. He's a certain type of goalkeeper who might not be as good with his feet as others like Alisson or maybe Ederson, but he's got everything else. He really has. His shot-stopping inability is absolutely phenomenal.

"I don't think I don't think Henderson is in a position to go and knock on the manager's door and say, 'I should be in ahead of De Gea'. I'd say he's very similar to me back in the day when I had Edwin van der Sar in front of me at United. I couldn't go to the manager and demand to ahead of Edwin – he was the man. He went out there on a Saturday afternoon and did his job well. You can't have any complaints in a situation like that. De Gea's been excellent for large parts of this season.

"For me, Henderson needs to go out and get game time under his belt," continues Foster. "He's a goalie that needs to go out and play. So whether it's out on loan next year, or whether he makes a permanent move, I don't know what it will be, but he needs to go and play. I'm sure next year there's going to be a few teams sniffing around him; the likes of Newcastle, perhaps."

